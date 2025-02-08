Blind date: ‘We went on two dates eight years ago – he didn’t want a third. That was an icebreaker’

Ben on Maxim

What were you hoping for?

A fun night getting to know a new person.

First impressions?

I know you! We laughed and hugged immediately as we used to work in the same building about a decade ago and went on a date or two.

What did you talk about?

The last decade! We reviewed why things didn’t work out, which was enlightening for us both, I hope. Conversation flowed for five hours without letup – we covered everything from family and Christmas to Paris and Istanbul.

Most awkward moment?

Among many things, the date made me realise how less awkward I am now than I was in my 20s.

Good table manners?

He is so chivalrous – he claimed some of the mess on the table when it was cleared (it was all mine).

Best thing about Maxim?

A lovely balance of sophistication and humility.

Would you introduce Maxim to your friends?

Very happily.

Describe Maxim in three words.

Smart, cultured and fun.

What do you think Maxim made of you?

I hope he reads how entertained and comfortable I was in his company.

Did you go on somewhere?

He was riding his bike home but walked me to the station with it.

And … did you kiss?

A friendly goodbye kiss on the cheek.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Perhaps the day we met. We had both just whizzed back into the country – and it was a Monday night.

Marks out of 10?

10.

Would you meet again?

We’re already planning to have dinner.

Maxim on Ben

What were you hoping for?

To meet the man of my dreams – or at least enjoy a free meal.

First impressions?

Hmmm, haven’t we met before? We went on two dates eight years ago when we worked for the same magazine. He’d not wanted a third, so that was an interesting icebreaker.

What did you talk about?

Spending time with our mothers. Our last date. Solo travel. The future of print publishing. The Simpsons.

Most awkward moment?

None at all – convivial conversation and eye contact from start to finish. It didn’t even matter that we were the only diners for the entire evening.

Good table manners?

Impeccable. He used his napkin and apologised for being messy, which I hadn’t noticed.

Best thing about Ben?

His genuine interest and ability to engage on a wide variety of subjects. That and his smile.

Would you introduce Ben to your friends?

Absolutely.

Describe Ben in three words.

Eloquent, handsome and entertaining.

What do you think Ben made of you?

I managed to get him laughing, always a score. He asked for my number and suggested we meet up again, so I think I polled better this time around!

Did you go on somewhere?

No, it was Monday and I was on my bike.

And … did you kiss?

Not this time. Though, annoyingly, I still find him attractive.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

The day of the week. We would have let our hair down more at the weekend.

Marks out of 10?

9.

Would you meet again

I’d like to. Ideally before another eight years passes by.

Maxim and Ben ate at Epicurus in London NW1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com