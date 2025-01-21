Very strong winds will hit the UK this weekend, which can lead to blocked ears for many people. (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever been outside on a windy day and suddenly felt like your ears were all blocked up, you’re not alone. This is a common phenomenon that many people are likely to experience this weekend as Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds to the UK.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind across nearly the entire country for Friday 24 January, with the warning being extended to Saturday 25 January for Scotland.

The gusts are expected to reach 50 to 60 miles per hour inland and 60 to 70 miles per hour around some coasts and hills. They may even reach 80 miles per hours in exposed parts of western Scotland.

Usually, the feeling of blocked ears when you’re in the midst of strong winds is nothing to worry about. However, if you have hearing conditions such as tinnitus, it can make things worse.

Why do my ears feel blocked when it’s windy?

Blocked ears are usually not serious, but can be uncomfortable. (Getty Images)

The feeling of blocked ears is often caused by changes in air pressure. These changes also cause wind, as winds are driven from regions of high pressure to regions of low pressure, the Met Office explains.

Some people say they can tell when a storm is coming because their ears get blocked. This is due to changes in barometric pressure, when the air pressure outside your ear drops rapidly but the pressure inside your ears doesn’t change as quickly, causing an imbalance.

The phenomenon is known as barotrauma. Symptoms can include ear pressure, ear pain, hearing loss, and dizziness.

Barotrauma occurs when the eustachian tube, which connects the back of the nose with the middle ear, is affected. It usually becomes blocked when you have a cold, a sinus infection, or nasal allergies because the membranes in the nose become swollen and can extend into the tube.

However, any situation where you experience rapid altitude or pressure changes - even just riding in an elevator - can cause the eustachian tube to become blocked, leading to the feeling of your ears being blocked.

How can I relieve blocked ears?

Pinching your nose and breathing gently against your pinched nose can help equalise the pressure in your ears. (Getty Images)

If your ears become blocked because of changes in air pressure, whether it’s due to an impending storm, a windy day, flying in an airplane, or going up the elevator in a tall building, it’s usually nothing to worry about.

According to ENT Health, the quickest way to clear your ears is to simply swallow. You can also try yawning, chewing gum, or sucking on hard candy.

Another popular method to equalise ear pressure is to pinch your nose, breathe in through your mouth, then blowing gently against your pinched nose, followed by a swallow.

You may hear a "pop" in your ears, which means it has worked, and your ears will feel less blocked.

If you are struggling with blocked ears due to a cold or allergies, you can take medication in the form of decongestants or nasal sprays to help shrink the membranes in your nasal passages and open the eustachian tube up.

However, you should always consult your GP or pharmacist about whether these medications are suitable for you. Decongestants and nasal sprays should not be used long-term.

If you continue to experience blocked ears, accompanied by pain in the ears, you should consult your GP for further checks and advice.

