Blonde Zendaya just wore a strapless bridal gown on the red carpet - and wow

There are few stars who have a red carpet presence quite like Zendaya. At 27, the former Disney star has already been in the spotlight for over a decade, and her winning sartorial streak is showing no signs of slowing down.

On Saturday, the Euphoria alum debuted one of her most breathtaking looks as she continued the press tour for her new movie, Challengers.

Zendaya, who is dating British actor Tom Holland, looked angelic as she graced the red carpet in Paris wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress that wouldn't look out of place on a bride.

Zendaya redefined the meaning of 'tennis whites' on the premiere of her tennis-themed movie 'Challengers' (Getty)

Featuring a sweetheart neckline, a structured bodice, asymmetrical belts and a semi-sheer chiffon skirt, the star was every inch a Disney princess as she commanded attention from fans at the premiere.

The diamond of the season must only wear the finest jewellery, of course, of which the actress donned Bulgari jewels.

Zendaya enchanted on the red carpet (Getty)

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach, who was responsible for her epic sci-fi inspired Dune: Part Two tour-drobe, shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the red carpet on Instagram - and Zendaya's new buttery-blonde locks looked even more divine up close.

"Law, we need a coffee table book of all these looks through the years," a fan commented on Law's post. "The hair! The face! The gown, the fit!" added another.

Zendaya beguiled in Bulgari jewellery (Getty)

"Zendaya redefines elegance. I love her exquisite cross waist belt, a testament to her impeccable sense of style. The belt's design is a masterful blend of form and function, cinching the waist with a bold, modern twist," commented a third, while a fourth wrote: "I'm here for the hair."

Addressing her choice to switch up her usual raven locks and get blonde, buttery highlights for spring, Zendaya told Vogue that she and Law wanted to try something fresh and different for the Challengers press tour.

The star looked amazing in a low back dress for the Australian premiere of 'Challengers' (Getty)

"That’s why I dyed my hair. Just so it felt like a different press tour. A little reset," she said.

Zendaya debuted her new 'Buttercup Blonde' locks last month (James Gourley)

And as for blondes having more fun? "We're about to find out honey, we just got started, so I'll let you know," said the star.