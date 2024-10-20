'Blows Uggs out of the water': These No. 1 bestselling slippers are down to $15

Shoppers say the snuggly memory foam slip-ons are 'way more comfortable' than their pricier counterparts — and they're nearly 60% off.

The weather is starting to give some serious fall vibes, so it's a great time to get your snuggliest items ready for what we call The Chilly Season. One worthy addition to your fall and winter wardrobe? Litfun Memory Foam Slippers, über-cozy Ugg lookalikes that you can snag for a fraction of the bigger brand's cost. And we mean a fraction — with the on-page coupon, they're nearly 60% off, and shoppers rave that these feel so great on their feet, that they "literally don’t want to take them off."

Why is it a good deal? 💰

To make the obvious comparison, a pair of the similarly styled Ugg Women's Coquette Slippers are $120 on Amazon — meanwhile, the Litfuns are as little as $15. That means you could buy eight pairs for less than the price of one pair of Uggs. Talk about a monster deal! We've never seen these stellar slippers dip lower than $18, so now's the time to pounce on this cozy deal.

Why do I need these? 🤔

We'll reiterate: These slippers are over 80% cheaper than the popular Ugg style, and yet many reviewers say that they're just as, if not more, comfortable: "Like Uggs except better!" said one five-star reviewer. "The memory foam cushion is way more comfortable."

And oh, that memory foam! The footbed is covered with the stuff, helping each slipper mold and fit perfectly to your foot shape, letting you feel like you're walking on air. But that doesn't mean these babies aren't tough — their ultra-light rubber sole is hard and sturdy, with a nonslip texture that makes these kicks ideal for wearing both indoors and outdoors (should you want to stay comfy on your walk to the mailbox and beyond). The inner faux fur lining ensures that your tootsies will stay totally snug, even when the temps continue to dip.

Kick back with the kicks that keep on giving. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 8,200 Amazon reviewers have given the Litfun Memory Foam Slippers a snuggle-tastic five stars, with dozens comparing them to their more expensive Ugg counterparts.

Pros 👍

"I find these to be more comfortable than the Ugg slippers," confessed one major fan. "I have them in both chestnut and dark brown and they're so cute and comfortable. I’ve had the same pair for over three years now and they still look great. I wear these all the time!"

Others have found they prefer these slippers too: "I used to have a pair of Ugg slippers that I loved but had finally worn them out. While not wanting to buy a new pair right before Christmas I got these and love them even more! The sole is a soft memory foam that blows the Uggs out of the water! Way more comfortable! And the price is too good to beat," shared a shopper.

Another reviewer said that not only will these slippers replace your Uggs, but they'll probably replace most of your other shoes too. "These are great to wear as everyday shoes! I wore them in the snow, grass and water, and they withstood all of it! I don't want to take them through the mud (for obvious reasons) but I love them so much, 10/10 would recommend!"

"Literally the moment my foot glided into these I was met with comfort and didn't want to take them off," gushed another devotee, who loves these slippers so much they vowed to give these as gifts. "Keeps feet extremely toasty and warm and so comfortable wearing and walking in them. ... I will be definitely getting another pair in the black and a pair for my mom and sister-in-law!"

Cons 👎

This reviewer thought they were a bit on the wide side. "They do seem to run true to size, however, I feel like they are a little wide. I consider myself to have a wide foot, though I rarely have to purchase wide shoes. With socks they are good but without socks, they feel really loose! They still get five stars in my book!"

Another wearer noted, "The bottoms are sturdy, but they do feel like they are made of foam, so I don't think they will last long if I start wearing them daily. They're perfect for wearing around the house, though, or to run a quick errand."

If you want something warm and cozy to wear while you pad around the house in your slippers, this oversized fuzzy hoodie is on sale too.

Amazon Dokotoo Oversized Fuzzy Hoodie $29 $49 Save $20 with coupon This is the Goldilocks of sweatshirts: not so big that it looks frumpy, but not so fitted that it feels constricting. It's just right. "Super soft and comfortable," wrote this fan. "I usually toss it in the washer and hang it to dry and it fluffs back up. My only issue is that I forget to tie the hoodie strings together when I toss it in the wash. Otherwise, they fall out. It takes some time and patience threading them back through the hood but it's not impossible." (In case this happens to you, here's a drawstring threader.) Save $20 with coupon $29 at Amazon

