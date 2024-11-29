Blue Apron's Black Friday deal takes 50% off meal kits

Looking to try something new for 2025? Sign up for Blue Apron's Black Friday deal and save on your first four weeks of healthy meal kits delivery.

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it can only mean one thing — 2025 will be here in a flash! While a new year typically encourages us to eat healthier — less fried food and sweets, more veggies and lean protein — those lofty resolutions are often kicked to the curb quite fast once we realize they're unsustainable. Instead of resorting to takeout, grab this amazing Blue Apron Black Friday deal — score 50% off the first four weeks of a new subscription (plus free shipping!) to the brand's entire collection of 100+ meals. It's a great way to ensure you're getting in a well-balanced diet — and it allows you to skip grocery shopping.

Blue Apron —which we recently named our number-one pick for time-saving meal kit delivery services —makes home cooking accessible even to the busiest and most kitchen-challenged among us, delivering all the pre-measured ingredients and step-by-step recipes you need to whip up a quick and simple meal in one neat little box. They even have an entire category of Wellness meals designed by nutritionists to jumpstart your health-conscious cooking routine — think turkey enchiladas, curry shrimp udon, zatar chicken and beef bibimbap. As you can see, Blue Apron meal kits can spice up a sleepy dinner repertoire, too.

Blue Apron Blue Apron subscription $40 $90 Save $50 Blue Apron lets you curate meal kits to your preferences. Want low-carb or low-calorie meals? The choice is yours! Note: The price listed here is for a box of four meals that each serve two people — just $5 per serving. Thanks to the free shipping, the discount is actually closer to 55%! $40 at Blue Apron

Yahoo Life senior editor (and graduate of the French Culinary Institute) Lisa Schweitzer recently did her own at-home road test of meal kit delivery services, gathering feedback from other meal-kit testers and nutrition experts in the process. At the end of the day, she crowned Blue Apron the best time-saver among them — and a beginner-friendly one at that.

"Cooking dinner is enjoyable and not stressful" with Blue Apron's meal kits, she proclaimed. "I really appreciated the easy and clear recipe instructions — and the fact that I was able to put dinner on the table relatively quickly."

Blue Apron's meal kits make cooking a fun activity instead of a chore. (Blue Apron)

Lisa also pointed out that Blue Apron offers subscribers a customizable experience. For instance, you can filter by dietary needs and number of servings when selecting your meal kits for the week and choose your preferred delivery days. Depending on your nutrition goals for the new year, you can even add extra portions of things like protein or veggies with each meal.

Blue Apron's 50%-off discount (one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen) makes this service even sweeter because you're saving money right off the bat with a half-price subscription for the first month. Let's do the math, shall we? Typically, four meals per week for two people will cost you $79.92, plus a $10.99 shipping fee. That averages out to $9.99 per serving. With this deal, those same 8 meals will only cost you $36.96 — that's a low $5 per serving.

Once you've fallen in love with this convenient method for making homemade dinner from scratch (and we know you will), you can enjoy the ongoing savings of not having to over-buy ingredients and spices that end up going to waste. Blue Apron meal kits include exactly what you need for each recipe. It saves money and resources.

Best of all, Blue Apron gives you all the tools you need to actually stick to your healthy New Year's resolutions, whether it's losing those extra few pounds or getting a clean bill of health at your next physical. And if meal kits are still too much work for you, Blue Apron even offers pre-made meal subscriptions. New year, new you has never been this scrumptious.