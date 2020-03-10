Blue Ivy Carter Got Starstruck And Shy For The First Time Ever

From ELLE

We can safely assume that if your parents are Beyoncé and Jay-Z, meeting celebrities is no big deal.

The couple are, obviously, two of the most high-profile artists in the world - though we're sure to Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter - they're just 'mum and dad'.

But with this star status comes A-List best friends and relatives; for instance, Beyoncé is still super close to her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams and her sister is Solange, whereas Jay-Z is friends with Hip-Hop greats Diddy, Kanye West and more.

The couple also both throw and attend lavish, star-studded parties and events. Their recent Oscars after-party was attended by Adele, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, to name a few, and they are pretty much always front row at award shows.

So, for Blue Ivy, the eldest child of the couple, Hollywood is nothing she can't handle.

After all, we've seen a Gucci-clad Blue spontaneously join a Grammys Carpool Karaoke segment in 2017, sing on her mother's album (and win awards for it), speak to celebs like Rihanna from the front row and walk the red carpet.

But, Blue has a limit, we have learned. When she's a big fan of someone, she gets just as starstruck and shy as any other eight-year-old would meeting their idol.

This was apparent when Blue - who is looking more and more like Beyoncé by the day - headed to the Staples Centre with Jay-Z at the weekend to watch the game between the LA Lakers and the Clippers.

LeBron, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy after the Lakers’ win 🤝 pic.twitter.com/g58Bw9xJ7U — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

After the game, NBA star LeBron James came over to chat to Jay-Z and meet Blue, who in footage captured by ESPN, shyly plucked up the courage to ask him for a signed basketball while hiding behind her Dad at points - who encourages her to ask.

James, who adorably calls her 'precious', undoubtedly made Blue's day when he assured her that by the time she finishes school on Monday, she would have the basketball.

