'Awesome' waterproof speaker is 70% off at Amazon Canada — yes, seriously!

Reviewers say this small-but-mighty waterproof speaker "packs a punch." (Photo via Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner (July 12-13), but shoppers who are keen to snag a deal can already check out the retailer's list of early Prime Day deals.

Notably included in the early deals roundup is this top-rated Bluetooth speaker. On sale for a whopping 70 per cent off (yes, you read that right), reviewers say this small-but-mighty waterproof speaker "packs a punch." To take advantage of its sale price while you still can, check out the details below.

The details

Vanzon's portable Bluetooth speakers are made from durable, waterproof silicone and feature an extended wireless range up to 66 feet.

The speakers have a type-C fast charge and can reach up to 24 hours of playtime when charged to full capacity. For a dual sound experience, users can connect up to two Bluetooth speakers to a single device, giving you a cinema-like feel.

Compact and lightweight, the speakers come with a climbing buckle that can easily hook onto backpacks, bags, and the side of tents.

What people are saying

While Vanzon's waterproof speaker has only collected a handful of reviews, those who have tried the device say it "packs a punch."

It's a "great little speaker," writes one shopper. "Has great bass, gets very loud," and it "feels very solid," they write. Plus, the speakers are "awesome" for outdoor activities as you "don't have to worry" about rain or getting them wet.

Another reviewer says not to "waste [your] money" on more expensive speakers, as the Vanzon device "sounds fantastic."

The "bass is deep," and it's "great with high notes," they write.

They're "small, well-designed" speakers that "pack a punch," lauds a third shopper, who says they're "thoroughly impressed" with how loud "this little speaker can get."

Despite an average rating of 4.8 stars, some shoppers say the speaker is only worth purchasing at its sale price.

"Don't get me wrong," writes one shopper, "it's an alright speaker." However, if it's not on sale, "I recommend looking elsewhere."

The verdict

If you're in the market for a new portable speaker, this is a deal you won't want to miss — especially at its early Prime Day sale price. Reviewers say this waterproof speaker "sounds fantastic" and "packs a punch." However, some shoppers write the speaker is only worth it if you can get it on sale, something to keep in mind when heading to checkout.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

