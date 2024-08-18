Boating event to help teenagers get on the water

Ports of Jersey said the event will encourage young people to develop an interest in sailing boats [BBC]

An event aiming to encourage young islanders to develop an interest in boating will take place next month.

Ports of Jersey said the educational event 'Get Afloat' will take place on 7 September on Albert Pier and in the harbour.

It said it aims to encourage people aged between 13 and 18 to develop an interest in rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) and sailing boats.

One of the organisers, Michel Le Moine, said it can be "difficult" for youngsters to get into sailing and powerboating if it is not something their friends or family already do.

'Fun, informative and inspiring'

Ports of Jersey (POJ) said it was working with Le Mourier Swim-Sea-Save and South Pier Marine to put on the event.

"We’d like to demystify these hobbies, give interested people a chance to try them out, and explain how they can get into boating without having to own a vessel", Mr Le Moine said.

“This day is designed to be fun, informative and inspiring, so I hope as many young people as possible will come along to give boating a go.”

POJ said attendees will be given the opportunity to try helming a RIB under the guidance of instructors, dinghy sailing and to learn about sea safety.

