$18 anti-chafe balm is a summer 'thigh-saver' — and Amazon Canada shoppers love it

The Body Glide For Her Moisturizing Anti Chafe Balm Stick is being hailed by customers as a “thigh saver." (Photo via Amazon)

If the past couple of weeks are any indication, this summer is going to be a hot one. While many of us enjoy the long days and warm temperatures, the excessive humidity can lead to skin problems — like chafing.

Chafing is common in the summer when we sweat and our skin repeatedly rubs together, causing a painful rash.

Rather than deal with the discomfort, Amazon Canada shoppers are pointing out a “must-have beauty product” they say can help with the problem.

The Body Glide For Her Moisturizing Anti Chafe Balm Stick on Amazon Canada is being hailed by customers as a “thigh saver.”

Read on to find out why shoppers are loving this anti-chafe balm stick.

$18 at Amazon

The details

Before getting dressed simply apply the anti-chafe balm stick in areas where skin rubs together, like inner thighs, under the arms or on your heels to prevent skin rubbing.

Made up of ingredients like coconut and almond oil, the balm forms a dry, invisible barrier against rubbing caused by clothes, footwear or skin.

The description says it’s ideal for sensitive, dry and cracked skin and won’t stain your clothes or footwear.

The balm is also sweat and moisture resistant, which means it’s perfect for upcoming heat waves.

What shoppers are saying

With a 4.2-star rating from nearly 500 reviews, Amazon shoppers are calling this balm stick a “lifesaver”

One shopper says they carry the product with them everywhere and it “works wonders."

“Summer rashes will be gone with this product," echoes another shopper who adds that they've seen "no more pain, itchiness, or rash!”

Others say they are loving the product, especially because it’s odourless and sweatproof.

“First product that I have found that ACTUALLY works," says another shopper, who adds that they use the balm for hiking, running and "just walking around in shorts."

Another reviewer says that if you're prone to chafing "you need to get this."

While many are listing the pros of using the anti-chafe stick, some shoppers are noting that the balm feels sticky.

“This product is OK," says one shopper who adds that it's not "as slick" as they'd like it to be.

Another shopper also cautions against the product's texture, saying that it "feels greasy for the first while" but then is "completely gone" by the end of the day.

Others also point out that it is expensive for such a small bottle, but do say that the balm stick lasts a long time.

Verdict

If you’ve ever experienced chafing in the summer, then the Body Glide For Her Moisturizing Anti Chafe Balm Stick could be a good addition to your skin routine this summer. Shoppers say the balm glides on easily, is odourless and, most importantly, prevents chafing.

But despite the many positive reviews, some shoppers express the balm stick is pricey and can feel a bit sticky.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

