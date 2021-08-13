This $14 anti-chafing stick has been called a 'chub rub lifesaver' by Amazon shoppers, here's why

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Amazon shoppers swear by this $14 anti-chafing balm stick (Photo via Amazon)

For many of us, uncomfortable chafing and chub rub is a time-honoured yet unfortunate reality of the summer months.

When the temperatures begin to soar, so does the friction between our thighs. And while there are several approaches in the fight against chub rub, Amazon shoppers swear by this $14 anti-chafing balm.

Hailed as a "chub rub lifesaver" by users, the Body Glide for Her Moisturizing Anti Chafe Balm Stick is a beauty cabinet must-have for the remaining months of summer.

Body Glide for Her Moisturizing Anti Chafe Balm Stick (Photo via Amazon)

The details

The Body Glide for Her Moisturizing Anti Chafe Balm Stick creates a dry, invisible barrier on the skin to help protect against rubbing that leads to chafing, irritation, inflamed and raw skin.

The anti-chafing stick is made from allergen-free, plant-derived ingredients that won't stain clothes and contains coconut, sweet almond oils and vitamin F to soothe and protect sensitive skin.

Effective and long-lasting, For Her can be applied anywhere chafing is a problem, including on the inner thighs, the underside of arms, under bra straps and underwires, or on feet.

Described by Amazon shoppers as "a must if you struggle with chafing," the Body Glide for Her Moisturizing Anti Chafe Balm Stick has earned an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 650 users.

Shoppers say the anti-chafe stick is an "absolute lifesaver" and a strong ally against painful chub rub. "I have thick thighs, and this is a damn lifesaver," raves one user.

The For Her balm is so effective that one Amazon shopper wrote it protected their skin despite working on a patio in 40-degree heat.

"This stuff saved my life," they wrote, adding that it was able to withstand a long, 12 hour shift at work.

Apply Body Glide in the morning, and "[you're] good for the whole day," echos another shopper. "No chafing, no uncomfortable rash."

However, several shoppers did compare the "For Her" Body Glide to the brand's original anti-chafing balm and found the only difference between the gendered "For Her" stick and the original was the pink sticker price.

"The difference is it's about half the size for the same price as the regular one," according to one user. "I don't see any difference, so forget the pink gendered version and stick to the regular one."

Body Glide for Her Moisturizing Anti Chafe Balm Stick (Photo via Amazon)

Verdict

Dubbed an "absolute lifesaver" by Amazon shoppers, the Body Glide for Her Moisturizing Anti Chafe Balm Stick is a summer essential if you're prone to painful chafing and chub rub.

However, several shoppers noted no real difference between the gendered "For Her" balm and the Body Glide Original Anti Chafe Balm Stick, something to keep in mind before heading to checkout.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

