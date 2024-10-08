Boo! Walmart's best Halloween decor — including a giant skeleton — is up to 75% off
Surprise and delight with killer discounts on life-sized skeletons, iconic inflatables and more during Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale.
It's the second week of October, which means Halloween is creeping (quite literally) around the corner. Not prepped? Don't fret! Walmart's Holiday Deals event, which runs through October 13, is chock-full of discounts on indoor and outdoor decor to ensure your best (read: most thrilling) Halloween yet. We're talking life-sized skeletons, iconic inflatables and even a fog machine marked down up to nearly 75% off and ready to ship in time for the frightful festivities.
Below, we've scared up the hottest Halloween decorations at Walmart. October 31 will be here before you know it, meaning now's the time to stock up on our spine-chilling favorites before they sell out.
Best Walmart Halloween decor sales
Give them a grandiose greeting with this larger-than-life skeleton with movable joints from Costway. It can be hung from the ceiling, propped up on the grass or seated on a chair. Now a whopping 55% off, it can also be positioned to do tricks — like full splits! — for those who like to pad their haunts with a little humor.
Blowup decorations are a savior for those who want to make a big impact but don't necessarily have a lot of storage space. Plus, they're lightweight for carrying (at least compared to other decorations of the same size) and are fairly easy to arrange. This cute inflatable features a ghost balancing a pumpkin on its head and has colorful LED lights for added visibility. The clincher: It's now on sale for only $30, marked down from $130. We expect this one to go quickly!
Let the ghouls be their guide with this trio of ghost-themed garden stakes from SyncFun, which can be placed anywhere there's dirt but look particularly at home along a walkway. There's a waterproof battery box so you don't need to worry about the ghosts, er, dying when it's raining, and last time we checked, they were marked down to under $10 a piece.
It doesn't get much creepier than these giant Halloween spiders, which come in a set of two and feature some freakishly realistic details. Their legs are fuzzy. Their eyes are beady. They look like something out of a horror movie. And during Walmart's Holiday Deals event, you can get them at one of the lowest prices we've seen.
It's not just a candy bowl. It's a cool candy bowl, surrounded by a prism of different colors that, when illuminated, turn any space into a festive light show. It's sure to be the centerpiece of any aesthetic or gathering. Plus, it's super easy to manage — just pop in three AA batteries and it's ready to go (not included).
Before you reunite with the Elf on the Shelf, embrace Halloween gnomes that like to roam! These precocious (and pliable!) plushies are dressed in their October best, adding a touch of playful mischief to tables, bookshelves, mantles and anywhere else you happen to place them throughout the home.
Make it a party with your very own skeleton crew, featuring 16-inch posable skeletons for producing different settings. Gather them around a bonfire. Arrange them doing the "Y.M.C.A." … There are no limits to the creativity! You can also purchase them in quantities of 6 (now $37) or 10 (now $38) for larger yards and gatherings.
For a more subtle — and slightly sinister — statement, consider this Jack Skellington blowup, which strikes the perfect balance between scary and friendly. A family member owns one so I can confirm it puts a smile on onlookers' faces. Nab the design shown, or this animal-friendly adaptation, for a fraction of the usual price point.
Have a dinosaur buff in the family, or just want to give visitors a roaring good time? Check out this 8-foot inflatable from Syncfun, which showcases a giant skele-saurus holding a pumpkin and is equipped with LED lights for all to see. There's a dog and unicorn version!
And now, for the grand (blowup) finale … this 8-foot inflatable comes pre-curated with a tree, an owl, a ghost and three pumpkins for a foolproof, waterproof Halloween scene. It also includes built-in LED lights that light the path in the evening. (Score it for nearly 50% off during the Walmart Holiday Deals event.)
Add to your outdoor ambiance with your very own fog machine. This bestseller enables you to choose from — and alternate between — 13 colorful LED lights via a wireless remote for added convenience. There are also special effects, including the ability to flash, fade and strobe, for matching different occasions and energies.
What better way to keep the magic flowing than with a giant, easy-to-assemble tripod cauldron, complete with timed lights for added intrigue and suspicion? We especially love this for "Hocus Pocus" fans (consider pairing it with this trio of light-up witches, also on sale, for a standing, glowing ovation).
Perform your own magic trick with this set of flameless, floating candles which, when hung from the air with clear string or wire, create quite the optical illusion. Now on sale for $20 — inclusive of a battery-operated wand — we'd consider them a must-have for "Harry Potter" enthusiasts and anyone else who likes to keep their guests guessing.
