Boob sweat, begone: This wireless cooling bra from Playtex is nearly 60% off

No poking, no seams — just chilled-out comfort, thanks to cushioned straps and a support system that lifts, shapes and smooths.

Nothing can ruin your day like an uncomfortable bra, especially one that has a pesky underwire digging into your skin. Luckily, there are wire-free options that provide the coverage and support you need without all the unwanted pinching and poking. One of them is the Playtex TruSupport Cool Comfort Bra, which is so popular that it's garnered over 15,700 five-star ratings. Speaking of cool: It's up to 59% off. What are you waiting for? Snap up one of these comfy faves ASAP.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can snag this top seller for as little as $16 (down from $39), depending on which size and color you choose — and we all know it doesn't get much better than that for a tried-and-true bra. It's available in sizes 36B to 46DDD and comes in two go-with-everything hues — beige and white. Pick one up and stay comfy for the rest of the summer.

Why do I need this? 🤔

As its name promises, the TruSupport is designed to keep you secure and confident all day long. Along with cushioned straps that are fully adjustable, it boasts a four-way system that works to lift, shape and smooth your bust. It has a hook-and-eye closure and no irritating tags or underwires.

Even better, this bra is made from a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and sweat-free — making it a great option for your lingerie drawer over the summer. "I work in a kitchen, and with this bra, there isn't any boob sweat and it doesn't cut into me like most others," raved one shopper.

What reviewers say 💬

More than 15,700 Amazon shoppers simply adore this chilled-out bra.

Pros 👍

"Totally perfect bra," raved one. "This was comfortable from the moment I put it on. Straps don't dig into your shoulders. The band at the bottom of the bra does not roll up and chafe. And this supports with no underwires to stab you. I have been wearing Playtex bras for years and they've always been a really good quality bra for women who have larger chests at a reasonable price. I would highly recommend."

Revealed another, "It launders well (cool water, hang to dry); my oldest ones are several years old, and I'm still wearing them. The cups do run small. I normally wear a 38C (although with some recent weight gain, I may have to rethink that size) and the 36DD fit fine."

A final fan said it's so comfortable, they can't even tell they're wearing a bra. "This is the most comfortable bra I've owned. I've spent over $65 for a bra — this was inexpensive and fit the best — feels like having nothing on."

Cons 👎

The low profile of the bra is a draw for some and keeps it cool for summer. This reviewer had one reservation, though: "Super comfortable but lacking padding."

Another added, "Aesthetically, this is 100% a grandma bra. ... That being said, it is comfy and seems to be of a high quality for the price. I would say it runs a smidge small, so keep that in mind if you are in between sizes. All in all, I'd say it's a win, but deducting a star for style. Great everyday/work day bra — however, I do wish it came in black, as it would cut down on the 'grandma factor'."

