Booing fans cause Ronda Rousey to stumble over words

Ronda Rousey got an unusually rude welcome on Raw Monday night, garnering boos from the crowd from the moment she walked out. In fact, at one point it got so bad Rousey stumbled over her words. While talking about Sasha Banks, whom Rousey beat Sunday night at the Royal Rumble, the words turned to gibberish, causing Rousey to smile and say, “Alright, alright. You got me to stutter. Good Job.”

It’s clear Rousey is no longer the darling of the WWE, that honor now goes to former SmackDown champ and Royal Rumble winner, Becky Lynch. And while Rousey used to enjoy adoring fans chanting HER name, obviously, times have changed. The majority of the crowd continuously broke out into chants of “Becky” while Rousey spoke.

Rousey and Lynch had to postpone a match after Lynch suffered a real broken nose last November when a punch from Nia Jax actually landed. So on Monday night, Lynch gave the raucous crowd exactly what they wanted when she joined Rousey in the ring.

“At WrestleMania, I’m going to break your mystique,” Lynch told Rousey. “I am going to take your title, and I am going to kick your ass in front to the whole world.”