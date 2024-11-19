Need To Boost Your Spirits? Here Are 7 Ways To Volunteer On Thanksgiving.

What's a better feel-good way to spend the day than taking care of lovable animals? Sergio Mendoza Hochmann via Getty Images

This Thanksgiving, instead of spending all day stuffing yourself with food and sitting around, there’s another option that may feel a whole lot better: You can carve out at least part of your day to give back to people who might need some extra attention. After all, the season is about giving thanks and showing that we’ve got everyone’s back.

Need some ideas to get started? We talked to folks who’ve done it before to get their recommendations for soul-feeding ways to spend your holiday.

Sign Up For A Shift At A Soup Kitchen

There are a ton of soup kitchens all around the country, each one offering food to the hungry at no cost.

Depending on where you choose to volunteer, you might be tasked with cooking dishes, stocking a pantry, ladling soup, plating, washing or cleaning up. And being able to help out in any fashion will go a long way, especially during the holiday season ― not least because if soup kitchens don’t have to spend money to hire staff for the day, they’ll have more funds to spend on the food they distribute.

Alexander Rapaport, co-founder of the New York soup kitchen Masbia, has a few tips to keep in mind when volunteering at one of these centers.

“A soup kitchen is no different than a restaurant: The back end is not a place to be for children,” he said. “It’s very intense. Coming with the right attire, including closed shoes, is extremely important.”

Rapaport also suggests visiting during an “off day” of the holiday season. “There is an increase of interest to volunteer during this season,” he noted. “So scheduling to volunteer on a regular day in the winter might be more useful for the organization.”

Send A Letter To A Wounded Soldier

There have been countless studies about the effects of war and military service on wounded warriors and their loved ones alike.

Throughout the year, there are a variety of ways to help soldiers out in the field and those who have come back home — but why not opt for something more personal?

“During the holidays, supporters can send cards to wounded warriors and deployed troops,” said Brea Kratzert Todd, vice president of business development at the Wounded Warrior Project. “When service members return and transition into civilian life, their physical, mental, financial, social connection, and spiritual components play a vital role in their ability to fully participate in and enjoy life.”

There’s just something about mailing a physical letter during such a family-oriented time that feels grounding, reminding these heroes of Americans’ support for all they do.

Plus, it’s a very easy way to give back — you can check out specific instructions right here.

Volunteer At A Nursing Home

“It is well documented that older people who reside in the nursing home environment are much less mobile and capable of taking care of themselves and, consequently, this can lead to loneliness and a lesser quality of life in their later years,” said Joy Loverde, author of “The Complete Eldercare Planner: Where to Start, Which Questions to Ask, and How to Find Help.”

“The holidays especially can surface feelings of sadness and loss, especially when they don’t have loved ones to celebrate with, or the days of celebrating any special occasions with loved ones are long gone,” Loverde said.

It follows, then, that spending the day at a nursing home can be a great way to help people during what might be an emotionally challenging time for them.

According to Loverde, the practice may even help you feel better about yourself.

“It will open your eyes to the needs of our aging population, all the while making an immediate positive impact on those you visit in the nursing home during the holidays,” she said.

There’s no real need to prep before a visit — just find a nursing home near you, call them up and ask about their volunteer hours and opportunities. Still, Loverde suggested a few topics you might want to chat about to enhance your connection when spending time with someone.

“Engage in questions on topics that have special relevance or meaning for them,” she said, citing music (“an undeniable connector and relationship enhancer”), travel and queries about memories as good options. “Visual cues via your smartphone when browsing the internet are the icing on the cake.”

Help Out At A Community Garden

“Volunteering at a local community garden is a great way to connect with others and nature,” said Andrina Sanchez, a spokesperson for GrowNYC, a New York City-based environmental organization.

From building garden infrastructure (think benches, raised beds and picnic tables) and planting flowers and vegetables to making signs and spreading mulch and compost, there are a ton of jobs that volunteers can take on at all types of community gardens.

Sanchez points out, though, that these spaces belong to the local community ― so you should be respectful of them and follow their lead when it comes to the neighborhood’s unique needs and desires.

There are plenty of community gardens around the country, each with its own schedule, so be sure to call in advance to confirm that your chosen destination will actually be open on Thanksgiving and welcoming volunteers.

Meals on Wheels addresses senior hunger and isolation by providing funding, programs, education and advocacy for seniors across the country. Daniel Balakov via Getty Images

Deliver Meals To Homebound Seniors

There are various outreach programs offering volunteers a chance to take elderly folks out for walks, to run errands or to attend doctor’s appointments ― or simply let them spend some time with someone.

One such program is Meals on Wheels, which specifically addresses senior hunger and isolation by providing funding, programs, education and advocacy for seniors across the country.

A nice way to give back could involve helping seniors with a Meals on Wheels program, delivering food to any of the thousands of local chapters across the country.

“The most common volunteer job is delivering meals and friendly greetings to homebound seniors,” explained Ellie Hollander, CEO and president of Meals on Wheels America. “Most typically, this involves picking up meals at a central location and delivering them along a predetermined route directly to the homes of several seniors in your area. For many recipients, volunteers provide the only human contact they have all week.”

Save An Animal

Pet adoption centers are common destinations all over the U.S., and the decision to take in a puppy or a cat is a great way to pay it forward during the holidays and beyond. But why not spread your animal-loving attitude even further?

Winding Branch Ranch in Bulverde, Texas, for example, works to rescue, revive and rehome all types of farm animals in need, and educate people about humane farming practices.

At many animal rescue centers, volunteers can help with day-to-day work, from feeding and grooming the animals to maintaining their living spaces and even assisting during events.

“Thanksgiving is a wonderful time for families and individuals to give back, and volunteering at the ranch can be a meaningful way to connect with animals and help support their care,” said Matthew Aversa, executive director of Winding Branch Ranch. “Volunteers play a crucial role in our day-to-day operations, and we welcome community members who want to support our mission. By fostering compassion and responsibility toward animals, we also seek to inspire ethical and humane farming practices within the broader community.”

Again, you should reach out to your chosen organization ahead of time to make sure you’ll be able to volunteer on Thanksgiving Day.

Lend A Hand To Hospice Care Patients

Although many people view hospice care as a part of the dying process, folks who work in hospice centers believe their patients are there to live the best life they can in their final days, weeks and months.

“We recognize that death is an inevitable part of the cycle of life, but emphasize that quality of life and the opportunity to experience positive moments at the end of life’s journey are treasures to be given to our patients and their families,” said Dr. Charles Vialotti, the medical director at Villa Marie Claire, a hospice center in Saddle River, New Jersey.

Imagine, then, how much your volunteer hours at any hospice center would be appreciated by staff members and patients alike.

As Vialotti notes, offering support during the holidays is particularly important given the emotional significance of this time of year.

“Our volunteers [assist] residents with activities such as making voice or video recordings for their families,” he said. “Writing letters to their loved ones, individually, to be delivered after their transition, buying greeting cards or special gifts to be sent or given to special friends or family members, bringing to our residents traditional culturally appropriate holiday treats, participating in musical and choral concerts, helping decorate residents’ rooms with traditional symbols of the season, spending extra time with residents who have few visitors and giving so much as to dine with residents who otherwise would have been alone on the actual holiday.”

Hopefully, with so many options, you can find a way to spend Thanksgiving and the holiday weekend doing something that makes life a little better for the people in your community ― and for yourself, too.

