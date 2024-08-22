Bored with chicken or veggies? Try these three condiments to perk up your dishes

It was news to me, and probably you, that September is National condiment Month. Before the celebration let’s begin with a definition. A condiment is a substance that is added to food to improve its flavor.

Condiments are typically added after cooking. Maple syrup on a pancake is a condiment. Mustard on a turkey sandwich and ketchup on a burger are all familiar condiments.

Even though they are eaten in small amounts some condiments can up the ante for people on special diets. A tablespoon of ketchup can have up to 190 mg of sodium and that same tablespoon of soy sauce can have up to 880 mg of sodium. Both these items have low-sodium versions.

Adding a new condiment is a simple way to add flavor to a familiar dish. Browsing different markets, I found an incredible variety. Vidalia onion, dill pickle, spicy brown, hot mustard and of course Dijon were sitting up there next to the familiar yellow. A simple change adds a lot of flavor.

I have been enjoying three condiments that might be new to you. Gochujang sauce, pomegranate molasses and harissa.

I bought them for specific recipes and didn’t want to waste them so I googled recipes that would incorporate them. As you might imagine many recipes were found. I have not been disappointed with any of the results.

Gochujang is a Korean sauce with a sweet, spicy, umami flavor. It can be used as a dipping sauce or drizzled over veggies, rice or chicken.

Pomegranate molasses is a reduction of pomegranate juice. It is tart and tangy with a hint of sweetness. It can be used as a glaze, in marinades or again drizzled over vegetables. I’ve used it as a glaze for chicken.

Harissa probably originated from Northern Africa and is a combination of roasted red peppers, spices, herbs and olive oil. It can be used in the same way as the previously mentioned condiments.

So many times I’ve heard clients tell me that they were bored with chicken, vegetables, fish etc. My answer is to flavor up these nutritious but familiar foods with some new condiments. This is the month for it.

Sheah Rarback

Sheah Rarback is a registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Miami. srarback@hotmail.com