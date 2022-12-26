Boxing Day TV sales: Shop 30+ best deals from Amazon Canada, Best Buy & more
Boxing Day is in full swing — and it's time to shop.
If you've been saving up for a new TV, now's the time to bite the bullet while many must-have and top-rated models are on sale.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theatre or wanting to surprise someone special with a new television, the Yahoo Canada shopping editors have searched far and wide for the best TV deals Boxing Day 2022 has to offer.
To shop the best Boxing Day TV deals from retailers including Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Walmart and Samsung, scroll below. But hurry! These deals won't last for long.
Amazon Canada Boxing Day 2022 TV deals: Save up to 44%
Save $300: LG OLED 65” Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV
Save $400 on a Samsung 65" Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
29% off: Samsung 55" QLED 4K Gaming Smart TV
Save $300 on a Sony 75" 4K Smart Google TV
$141 off: Samsung 75" LED 4K HDR Smart TV
44% off: Samsung 55" QLED 4K Quantum TV
Save $200 on a Sony 55" Ultra HD Smart Google TV
Save $799: Samsung 55" QLED Quantum HDR TV
Best Buy Canada Boxing Day 2022 TV deals: Save up to $1,100
Save $1,100 on a Samsung 65" 4K Tizen Smart TV
$600 off: Samsung 75" QLED Smart TV
Get a LG 55" 4K ThinQ AI Smart TV for $400 off
Save $900 on a Samsung 65" UHD Neo QLED TV
Get a TCL 50" 4K LED Roku Smart TV for $350
$800 off: LG 65" HDR webOS Smart TV
Get a CL 5-Series 50" 4K QLED Smart TV for under $500
Save $350: LG 65" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
Walmart Canada Boxing Day 2022 TV deals: Save hundreds
Save 31%: on 75" 4K Frameless Roku Smart TV
Get a Hisense Roku 4K ULTRA HD TV for under $350
Save 35% on a 55" 4K HDR Smart TV
Get a 43" 4K HDR Roku Smart TV for $228
Save $250 on a TCL 65" Class 4-Series HDR Smart TV
Save $300: onn. 75" 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung Boxing Day 2022 TV deals: Save up to $1,400
Save $1,400: 65” OLED 4K Smart TV S95B
Get a 43” Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for under $500
$600 off: 85" QLED 4K Smart TV Q60B
Get a 55" Neo QLED 8K QN700B for $900 off
Save $300 on a 55" QLED 4K Smart TV Q82B
$1,200 off: 75" Neo QLED 4K TV QN9DA
Save $800 on a 75" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV AU8200
Save $500: 55" Neo QLED 4K Smart TV QN85B
