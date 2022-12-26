Boxing Day TV sales: Shop 30+ best deals from Amazon Canada, Best Buy & more

BOXING DAY:

60+ best Boxing Day deals in Canada: Canadian Tire, Lululemon, Amazon & more

From tech to beauty, you can save big on thousands of items.

Julia Ranney
·Lifestyle Editor
·3 min read
Get a TV from Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Walmart or Samsung during this year&#39;s Boxing Day sale. (Photos via Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Walmart and Samsung)
Get a TV from Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Walmart or Samsung during this year's Boxing Day sale. (Photo via Best Buy)

Boxing Day is in full swing — and it's time to shop.

If you've been saving up for a new TV, now's the time to bite the bullet while many must-have and top-rated models are on sale.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theatre or wanting to surprise someone special with a new television, the Yahoo Canada shopping editors have searched far and wide for the best TV deals Boxing Day 2022 has to offer.

To shop the best Boxing Day TV deals from retailers including Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Walmart and Samsung, scroll below. But hurry! These deals won't last for long.

Amazon Canada Boxing Day 2022 TV deals: Save up to 44%

Save $799: Samsung 55" QLED Quantum HDR TV

Samsung 55
Samsung 55" QLED Quantum HDR TV (Photo via Amazon)

$999 $1798 at Amazon

Best Buy Canada Boxing Day 2022 TV deals: Save up to $1,100

Save $350: LG 65" 4K HDR LED Smart TV

LG 65
LG 65" 4K HDR LED Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy)

$750 $1100 at Best Buy

Walmart Canada Boxing Day 2022 TV deals: Save hundreds

Save $300: onn. 75" 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

onn. 75
onn. 75" 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (Photo via Walmart)

$698 $998 at Walmart

Samsung Boxing Day 2022 TV deals: Save up to $1,400 

Save $500: 55" Neo QLED 4K Smart TV QN85B

55
55" Neo QLED 4K Smart TV QN85B (Photo via Samsung)

$1400 $1900 at Samsung

