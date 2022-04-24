This $42 maternity bra has been a life-saver during my pregnancy — here's why

Bravado's maternity bras were a game-changing find during my pregnancy.

Every person who has ever had a baby knows that one of the first things to change during pregnancy is your breasts.

For the first nine weeks of my pregnancy, before I began to experience any morning sickness or bloating, I noticed major changes with my chest. Not only did my girls grow quickly and begin to spill out of my bras and sports bras but they hurt. I would tip-toe down the stairs and walk with my hands over my chest hoping to try and prevent any kind of movement that would anger my swollen, not-so-fun bags that felt as though they were full of rocks.

Thus began my search for the perfect maternity bra; something comfortable, washable and affordable that would help strap me in for the 40-week long journey to motherhood— and into the postpartum phase.

After I searched high and low and bought many bras that provided little to no support, a friend suggested I try maternity and nursing bras by a Canadian company called Bravado Designs— and boy oh baby boy am I glad I did. Bravado offers a range of bras for maternity and postpartum life that are stylish, comfortable and provide plenty of support.

While I've purchased several styles, my favourite bra is by-far the Original Full Cup Nursing Bra ($42 CAD/ $37 USD).

The wire-free design is made from Bravado Designs Eco-Soft fabric, a combination of organic cotton and TENCEL Modal to create a comfortable, breathable bra designed for both maternity and nursing.

Bravado’s bras are inclusively sized and designed to accommodate band sizes 32-46 inches and B to J cups in a pill-resistant fabric that can survive the washer and dryer.

Since I’ve been living in leggings and sweatshirts during my pregnancy, I found the sporty, racer-back design to be the most comfortable to wear, but unlike regular sports bras, it didn't add bulk under my clothes.

I'm currently 29 weeks pregnant and am thinking of buying more of this style to get me through the next few months and even after baby arrives.

What other people are saying

Aside from being my favourite maternity bra as well as the go-to for some of my friends, the Original Full Cup Nursing Bra has earned positive reviews from other Bravado shoppers. The comfortable style has earned a 4.4-star rating based on more than 40 customer reviews.

Shoppers have called this particular style a great option for "larger busts" that's "comfortable" to wear while providing "good coverage" for your chest.

“I’ve tried so many and this one by far fits the bill in comfort, coverage and practicality,” one shopper wrote calling it the “best maternity and nursing bra” they’ve found.

Bravado Designs's Original Full Cup Nursing Bra has a racerback style for a sporty and comfortable feel.

“Super comfortable and supportive,” another echoed. “I’ve been wearing it exclusively since it arrived.”

“Amazingly comfortable,” another said, adding that they experienced enlarged breasts due to oversupply of milk that made wearing a supportive bra difficult.

Everyone's needs are different — especially during pregnancy. While most shoppers are big fans of the style like me, there are some things you might want to consider before you buy.

Some shoppers have said that they wish the fabric had "more give" to accommodate fluctuating chest sizes, while others said they didn't feel as though the bra gave "enough shaping" to their chest under a shirt.

Verdict

Since I'm technically not even a member of the "mom club" yet, I've been hesitant to voice any kind of authority on anything related to child rearing. However, after seven months of riding the hormonal roller coaster of pregnancy and navigating bodily changes, I can safely say that having the right clothing, particularly the right bra has been incredibly helpful in making me feel comfortable as my body goes haywire.

Bravado Design's maternity bras have been such a great staple of my maternity wardrobe — especially their Original Full Cup Nursing Bra. While everyone likes different things when it comes to bras, I'm so glad that they were recommended to me by a friend; products that help during pregnancy shouldn't be kept a secret.

If you're on the lookout for a maternity bra, or know someone expecting a baby — let them in on what I now consider the holy grail brand of maternity bras: Bravado Designs!

