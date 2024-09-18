Brenda Blethyn reveals next role following Vera exit

It's the end of an era, pet! Brenda Blethyn is hanging up her badge as DCI Vera Stanhope, following the show's inception in 2011. Set to retire the role in series 14, the actress is looking to the future, after announcing her decision to depart ITV's hit detective drama.

Having filmed her final episodes for Vera over the summer, Brenda has already landed her next project, which sounds intriguing. "I've just finished a film written and directed by Paul Andrew Williams," she told The Sun. "I don't know when that's coming, it's actually untitled."

Brenda Blethyn will leave Vera at the end of season 14 (Photo: ITV)

The upcoming movie is shrouded in secrecy, however, Brenda has confirmed to GB News that she stars alongside Oscar nominee, Andrea Riseborough.

Brenda, 78, confirmed her exit from ITV's Vera in April 2024. Releasing an official statement, she said: "Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I'm sad to be saying cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years.

The actress has filmed a new movie with director Paul Andrew Williams (Photo: Rex)

"I'll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role. The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I'm going to miss them, but I won't forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the northeast and our fans worldwide. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she added.

Vera's 14th and final season is yet to receive a release date, however, it's widely thought that the show may return in 2025. With her exit from the series imminent, Brenda has noted that she's "not sad" to say goodbye.

Speaking to GB News in September, Brenda reflected: "I'm not sad because I'm so happy to have done it."

Asked if it had been a difficult decision, the TV star said: "Not really, because I was away from home for six months every year. And after 14 years, you know..."

Brenda Blethyn with Her Husband Michael Mayhew (Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Since June 2010, Vera has been married to Michael Mayhew, the former head of graphic design at the National Theatre, and they reside in Kent with their beloved cockapoo, Jack.

In a 2022 interview with The Mirror, Brenda noted that her six-month filming schedule for Vera had been tough. "When we finish filming, I always say, 'I really don't think I can do this anymore'," she said at the time. "Filming usually means six months away from home – and in 2022 it was the best part of 10 months. But then I have a rest, get my appetite back and change my mind."