Bride refuses to move wedding date to accommodate maid of honor’s pregnancy

A bride has defended her decision to refuse to change her wedding date to accommodate her maid of honor’s pregnancy.

In a post shared to the Am I the A**hole Reddit forum, a bride explained she originally set her wedding date for July, but she pushed the date back after her pregnant sister - the matron of honor - began experiencing severe morning sickness. She added that she wanted to wait until the worst of it hopefully subsided as the pregnancy progressed.

Once her sister’s condition improved, the bride and her fiancé began discussing new dates. “Seeing this, my fiancé and I talked about our wedding again,” the bride wrote, “I had always wanted a summer wedding on the beach, but I didn’t want to wait a full year, and seeing winter wedding pictures was slowly growing on me.”

The pair eventually settled on a December wedding date, but when they began to send out invitations, the bride received an angry call from her sister. In the call, the sister ranted on “how inconsiderate I was to not wait until my nephew is born, that her being [matron of honor] and eight months pregnant is going to be hard and that she has already been through hell.”

The bride noted that she hadn’t expected her sister to “go above and beyond.”

“I’m even taking care of hair and makeup for all my wedding party, a sort of pamper session where we’ll all get ready together and take pictures,” she continued. She added that she had offered to compensate her for alterations and hair appointments. But her sister wasn’t receptive at all.

“She’s having none of it and is demanding we reschedule it again until next summer,” she wrote, adding that she and her fiancé had already booked the venue. “I put my foot down and gave her a flat out no.”

The bride’s parents asked her to reconsider, but she replied that her sister’s pregnancy was no excuse for acting the way she had been. Many Reddit users agreed with the bride in the comment section, saying she had already been accommodating enough.

“Your wedding, your call,” one user wrote. “Your sister isn’t in a position to make demands about major wedding decisions, especially the logistical nightmare of rescheduling it.”

“Don’t move the new date,” someone else commented. “Your marriage is about you and your husband, not your sister. The wedding shouldn’t revolve completely around her either. You’ve been thoughtful and deliberate both times already. You’ve done enough.”

“You’re making additional efforts to ensure she feels comfortable [and] supported at your wedding, including resizing her dress and arranging a pampering session,” another added.