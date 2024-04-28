In brief: Earth; Vassal State; The Penguin History of Modern Spain – review

John Boyne

Doubleday, £12.99, pp176

The second in Boyne’s quartet of interlinked novellas exploring modern trauma sees the young boy who escaped the close-knit Irish island in the first book embroiled in a very public sexual assault trial in England. Public because Evan has ended up – via some unpleasant work as a male escort – becoming a professional footballer, and films his team-mate in the bedroom with a young woman. Boyne tells what is a slightly workaday story with real pace, while attempting to add some pop psychology; it works, just, but Evan’s redemption of sorts is certainly hard-won.

Angus Hanton

Swift, £25, pp304

There is a bravura chapter in Hanton’s exploration of the UK’s supposed “special relationship” with America that outlines how US-owned companies or investments dominate the way most of us eat, work, shop or even talk to one another. It’s a fascinating counterpoint to the notion that “taking back control” from Europe would mean more freedom. In fact, Hanton argues, by selling off contracts and companies to US entities paying little tax, yet acting as rent-takers for every transaction we make, we are becoming less independent than ever.

Nigel Townson

Allen Lane, £14.99, pp608 (paperback)

English-language histories of Spain usually grapple with the civil war, dictatorship and exceptionalism, throwing in a glint of bland sun-seeking tourism. As Townson points out in this excellently researched book, this “narrative of failure” is a myth. Comparing Spain with the rest of Europe over the course of the past 125 years, he finds sustained growth, and largely successful social and democratic change. A readable, hopeful volume ends too suddenly, however; Townson has earned the right to look to Spain’s future, too.