Bristol in pictures: Balloons, bingo and boats

Xander Van der Poll, a medical student paralysed from the waist down after falling from a tree, has graduated from the University of Bristol as a doctor [University of Bristol]

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is nearly here and the event was officially launched with a special mass ascent from College Green this week.

Elsewhere in the city, graduation season carried on with some inspiring stories coming out of the University of Bristol, and there have been some bingo sessions with a difference over at Motion.

New light shows, live music at the SS Great Britain and giant inflatables - it's all in our weekly gallery.

[PA Media]

We have lift off: Early morning commuters got a treat this week as a series of hot air balloons took off from College Green to publicise the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, which will take place from 9 August.

Full house: Raucous night out Bingo Lingo has been taking over the outdoor area at Motion on Fridays in July, bringing a whole new approach to the popular game.

[Bristol Zoological Society]

[Bristol Zoological Society]

Playtime: TV presenter Andy Day officially opened the new Explorers Basecamp area at Bristol Zoo Project.

About 10,000 children applied to be the testers of the new play equipment, with the lucky winners unleashed on the site this week.

[SS Great Britain Trust]

Shipshape: A sure sign that summer is here is the evening entertainment at the SS Great Britain on the harbourside. There are four "summer lates" with bands and BBQs at the famous ship this year, the last one being on 1 August.

Pumped up: Former England rugby union star David Flatman officially opened the Tartan Titan this week - the UK's largest inflatable assault course. The 600m-long attraction can be found at Avon Valley Adventure & Wildlife Park.

[Purplefish PR]

Let there be light: New light show Lumosphere has arrived in Bristol, taking over the historic Friary Building in Cabot Circus. The interactive light and projection show is running until 16 August.

Uplifting: One more balloon picture? Ok. This brilliant shot was taken as the Thatchers balloon hovered over the city centre. See how many landmarks you can pick out.

