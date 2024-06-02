Bristol in pictures: Riding the waves into summer

At any point, there are dozens of photographers out and about in Bristol capturing snapshots of life, from news to sport and live entertainment.

Here is a selection of images taken in the city over the past few days.

[Getty Images]

Getty Images photographer Harry Trump took this incredible picture as the players from Essex and Gloucestershire made their way off the pitch at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday night.

Gloucestershire won the Vitality Blast match by five wickets.

Wave rider: Siyanda Hewitt surfs at The Wave at Easter Compton to the north west of Bristol.

The attraction, which opened in 2019, is described as "a slice of the ocean inland".

Waves are generated by man-made technology, allowing people of all ages and abilities to learn how to surf despite being many miles from the nearest sea.

Job well done: Street art festival Upfest Presents has involved murals being painted across south Bristol and fans of street art can now enjoy some of the finished work.

These drone shots show completed work by Squirl on St John's Lane (top) and near West Street by Epod (above).

[Giulia Spadafora ©️ Festival of Nature]

Wild times: The Festival of Nature took over Millennium Square this weekend with its 'Wild Weekend' offering young visitors the chance to be entertained and learn more about the natural world.

[BBC]

Alley cat: Somewhere in the back streets of Bedminster, a furry feline leaps to get a better vantage point to survey their neighbourhood.

Taking their time: Players from the Kingswood Titans Walking Rugby club contest the ball during a game.

The club is preparing to host what it believes will be the biggest walking rugby festival in the world on 13 July.

[BBC]

Let it grow: We've just left "No Mow May" when organisations across the country - including Bristol City Council - allow some areas to let grass grow unchecked, to help species such as bees.

This picture was taken in Victoria Park, looking towards Totterdown.

