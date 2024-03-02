BRIT Awards 2024 – see the winners list in full here

(Getty Images)

The BRIT Awards are back with a bang as some of the biggest names in music aim to win a coveted award. The awards has seen the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and Billie Eilish all nominated.

Everything will kick off at 8:30pm on ITV with Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp taking over hosting duties from comedian Mo Gilligan, who previously hosted the awards from 2022 to 2023.

Two winners have already been announced with Chase & Status picking up Best Producer, while RAYE, who collected seven nominations from the BRITs has won Best Songwriter. Meanwhile it's been confirmed that Kylie Minogue will be presented with a Global Icon Award.

But what of the rest of the nominations? Find out below, and keep checking back throughout the night, or with our live blog, to see who wins…

Artist of the year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Group of the year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Album of the year

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz - No Thank You

Raye - My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada

Central Cee - Let Go

Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar

Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React

Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

Best new artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

International artist of the year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International group of the year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International song of the year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

David Kushner - Daylight

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Jazzy - Giving Me

Libianca - People

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema - Calm Down

SZA - Kill Bill

Tate McRae - Greedy

Tyla – Water

Best alternative/rock act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

CasIsDead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Best dance act

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

Best pop act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

Best R&B act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Rising star