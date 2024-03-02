BRIT Awards 2024 – see the winners list in full here
The BRIT Awards are back with a bang as some of the biggest names in music aim to win a coveted award. The awards has seen the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and Billie Eilish all nominated.
Everything will kick off at 8:30pm on ITV with Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp taking over hosting duties from comedian Mo Gilligan, who previously hosted the awards from 2022 to 2023.
Two winners have already been announced with Chase & Status picking up Best Producer, while RAYE, who collected seven nominations from the BRITs has won Best Songwriter. Meanwhile it's been confirmed that Kylie Minogue will be presented with a Global Icon Award.
But what of the rest of the nominations? Find out below, and keep checking back throughout the night, or with our live blog, to see who wins…
You may also like
Artist of the year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group of the year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Album of the year
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz - No Thank You
Raye - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Song of the year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada
Central Cee - Let Go
Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You
Kenya Grace - Strangers
Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar
Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React
Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
Best new artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
International artist of the year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International group of the year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International song of the year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
David Kushner - Daylight
Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
Jazzy - Giving Me
Libianca - People
Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Noah Kahan - Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema - Calm Down
SZA - Kill Bill
Tate McRae - Greedy
Tyla – Water
Best alternative/rock act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
CasIsDead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Best dance act
Barry Can't Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
Best pop act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
Best R&B act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Rising star
The Last Dinner Party
Caity Baser
Sekou