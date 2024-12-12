Brit mum and son spend just £115 on day trip to AFRICA
A British mum and son spent just £115 on day trip - to AFRICA. Melanie Evans, 42, thought a quick day out to Morocco would be the perfect way to get a taster of the country, to see if she liked it. She hopped on a 5.45pm flight from Manchester with 12-year-old son Max landing in Agadir at 10am local time - where they were immediately hit with 27° heat. The pair had just seven hours for sightseeing before they caught a flight from Agadir–Al Massira Airport at 9:35pm on November 30 - landing at 00:30 in Manchester.