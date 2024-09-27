Brit tourist almost killed by 'raging hippo' when it rammed canoe on African safari
A company director who was attacked by a raging hippo has revealed how he survived being torn apart by the huge beast. Roland Cherry and his wife Shirley were on a river safari in Zambia when the animal rammed their canoe. The impact sent Roland, 63, hurtling into the air and crashing into the water with a dislocated shoulder. The couple were attacked by a female hippo which turned aggressive while it protected its young calf which was nearby.