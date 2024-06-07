Britain’s 20 loveliest hotel gardens

Among the great glories of Britain are its gardens, and that includes those of many hotels. What greater enjoyment than strolling in glorious landscaped grounds, taking tea in a flowery arbour or lying in a wildflower meadow, watching the birds and butterflies? Hotels with gorgeous grounds are a magnet for horticulturalists and garden lovers and none more so than the Newt in Somerset.

But what sets the Newt, which opened in 2019, apart is its cornucopia of pleasures for anyone who likes to be outdoors in spectacular surroundings and to have fun exploring and learning about a rich slice of rural England. While other country house hotels, even those with fine gardens, are more likely to trumpet their luxurious bedrooms, splendid food and spoiling spas, the Newt, though it does have those elements, is all about the outdoors.

The Newt in Somerset (01963 577777; thenewtinsomerset.com) offers doubles from £625 B&B

In an era when we are all thinking more than ever about how to enjoy and preserve a natural and sustainable way of living, perhaps hotels will put as much emphasis on their beautiful, productive grounds as they do on their internal luxuries. Here are 19 more addresses whose ground and gardens are every bit as appealing as the hotels that stand in them.

Thyme

Southrop, Cotswolds

Thyme is all about flowers and the art of growing. The various Cotswold stone barns, cottages and houses that make up the hotel and its Meadow Spa are interconnected by beautiful gardens designed by Bunny Guinness. Take the map of the estate and wander to the orchard, the bountiful cutting gardens that supply the hotel with its abundant, natural flower arrangements and the equally extensive vegetable gardens and polytunnels that supply the kitchen. Beyond are water meadows, rich in bird life.

Doubles from £450 B&B (01367 850174; thyme.co.uk)

Askham Hall

Penrith, Cumbria

The gorgeous Grade II-listed gardens at this laid-back restaurant with rooms are no longer open to the public, so if you stay in the fine manor house built around a 14th-century peel tower you will have them to yourself. In a romantic and quintessentially English mixture of formal and informal, the gardens include a 230ft double herbaceous border, terraces, topiary, ponds, woodland and meadows, with views of the River Lowther.

Askham Hall's gardens feel quintessentially English - Steven Barber

There’s an atmospheric Kitchen Garden Café and at the hotel’s Michelin-starred Allium restaurant, the sensational food of Richard Swale is dictated by the cycle of nature in those fields and kitchen gardens.

Doubles from £220 B&B (01931 712350; askhamhall.co.uk)

Castle Hotel

Bishops Castle, Shropshire

Perched on top of the last hill in England, with near 360-degree panoramic views, this must be one of the finest pub gardens in the country. Vine-covered arbours on the extensive terrace are joined by lawns, shrubs, flower borders, lily ponds and a new Garden Room for indoor/outdoor dining.

To the east lie the Shropshire Hills with Long Mynd dominating the horizon and to the south and west lie the Welsh Marches and the wild countryside of the borderlands. The family-run inn, comfortable and unpretentious, is the perfect place to explore the delightful market town of Bishops Castle and the countryside around.

Doubles from £130 B&B (01588 638403; thecastlehotelbishopscastle.co.uk)

Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons

Great Milton, Oxfordshire

Should the man himself, Raymond Blanc, take you on a tour of these astonishing gardens, which range from mushroom valley and manicured lawns to English water gardens and Japanese fantasies, you’ll need the stamina of a marathon runner, such is his enthusiasm for growing the food that he cooks and his determination to reveal every element of his magnificent interconnecting spread of flower borders, orchards, ponds and sculptures.

Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons offers daily tours of the grounds conducted by the expert gardeners - Paul Wilkinson Photography Ltd

These days, a gardening school justifiably complements his famous cookery school and a day-long course here makes the perfect excuse for a stay and dinner in the two Michelin-starred restaurant. Daily tours conducted by the expert gardeners reveal much about the flowers, trees, fruits and vegetables on display and tips and secrets on how to grow them. Seasonality, foraging and no waste are key to the holistic approach to living practised here.

Doubles from £1,040 B&B (01844 278881; belmond.com)

Gravetye Manor

East Grinstead, West Sussex

It was more than 60 years ago that Peter Herbert opened this Elizabethan manor and its famous gardens as a hotel. Today the gardens, laid out by William Robinson, a pioneer of wild gardening and natural planting in the late 19th century, and restored by Tom Coward and his dedicated team, have never looked more glorious.

At Gravetye Manor, enjoy the glorious surroundings while taking tea on the terrace - Claire Takacs Photography

Hotel guests can enjoy them not just when taking tea on the terrace, but also when dining inside, for the addition of a glass wall in the restaurant has melded the house with its glorious surroundings. “Pleasingly boisterous borders” and a highly productive kitchen garden are highlights for hotel guests who can take part in regular garden tours.

The grounds of Gravetye Manor - Claire Takacs Photography

Doubles from £510 B&B (01342 810567; gravetyemanor.co.uk)

Hambleton Hall

Oakham, Rutland

The garden is no exception to Hambleton Hall’s luxurious harmony, and the hotel’s owners for the past 44 years, Tim and Stefa Hart, are both keen horticulturalists, especially proud of the Cork oaks, pines and a wealth of other trees and shrubs planted during their tenure.

The grounds cover 17 acres; spring brings a mass of tulips and other bulbs, while the beautiful parterre, planted by Neil Hewertson in 1995, provides year-round pleasure, with Rutland Water glinting through its architectural plants and shrubs. A warm south-facing terrace includes the sheltered “Sitooterie”, perfect for reading or simply contemplating, and the walled kitchen garden is cultivated intensively for Aaron Patterson’s elegant dishes.

Doubles from £400 B&B (01572 756991; hambletonhall.com)

The Goring

Belgravia, London

Extraordinary events have taken place in the garden of this London hotel: owner Jeremy Goring once turned it into an evocation of Basil’s Bar in Mustique, complete with sand and sailboats. Normally, however, it comes for first-time guests of this bastion of British hospitality as a calm and peaceful surprise – a huge swathe of lawn surrounded by flower beds right in the heart of the city. It’s especially welcome, of course, in summer, when games of croquet take place and lunch and afternoon tea guests can gaze at the garden from the Veranda restaurant.

The Veranda restaurant at Belgravia looks out over a perfectly manicured lawn - Andrew Crowley

Doubles from £871 B&B (020 7396 9000; thegoring.com)

Hotel Endsleigh

Tavistock, Devon

Arcadia. Take tea on the terrace, as did Georgiana, Duchess of Bedford, for whom the Georgian cottage orné was built, and gaze across the River Tamar with its backdrop of steep hanging woods. Here Humphry Repton, who laid out the grounds from 1814, placed hidden chimneys so that the Duchess could see smoke curling prettily into the sky.

The idyllic grounds of Hotel Endsleigh in Devon

Surrounding the house, designed by Jeffry Wyatville, are wooded pleasure grounds with streams and pools, dells and ravines, cascades and crags and quaint structures including a Swiss cottage, shell house and grotto. Closer to the house is one of the longest herbaceous borders in the country and a lovely fan-shaped parterre.

Olga Polizzi, owner of the charming hotel, has lovingly restored and maintained this hardly changed idyll. Daily two-hour tours with head gardener Ben Ruscombe-King cost £75 pp. A beautiful new suite in the former hay loft has views over the garden; another lovely suite is accessed directly from the gardens.

Doubles from £270 B&B (01822 870000; thepolizzicollection.com)

Hotel Meudon

Mawnan Smith, Cornwall

Close to Falmouth, Meudon is a small, brick-built (unusual for Cornwall) 19th-century country house, to which two typically unsympathetic bedroom blocks were added in the 1960s. The hotel, which has recently been refurbished, shelters a secret: magical sub-tropical gardens flowing from the house down a narrow valley and spilling on to its own divine private beach, Bream Cove, with direct access to the South West Coast Path. A maze of footpaths wind past giant plants from both Cornwall and around the world in a dramatic, hidden landscape that is all your own.

The magical sub-tropical gardens at Mawnan Smith lead on to the hotel's own private beach - Lee Searle

Doubles from £179 B&B (01326 250541; meudon.co.uk)

Goldstone Hall

Market Drayton, Shropshire

Set in five acres of glorious gardens that were inaugurated in the 1980s by the current owner’s mother, this traditionally decorated manor house is lost down country lanes and a truly delightful find. With pristine lawns, floriferous herbaceous borders, a highly productive one-acre kitchen garden and a scented herb walk planted with 100 varieties among its attractions, this is a garden in which to play croquet, take tea and gently snooze.

Doubles from £190 B&B (01630 661202; goldstonehallhotel.co.uk)

Cliveden House

Taplow, Berkshire

Guests of Cliveden House can enjoy impressive views over the property's National Trust gardens

The National Trust gardens at Cliveden cover 376 acres of woodland, floral displays, topiary and statuary and are all yours if you stay in the historic house-turned-hotel. When it belonged to the Astor family, no one, from Churchill to Chaplin, could resist an invitation to stay and nor should you – especially if your bedroom is one of those overlooking the spectacular six-acre parterre, with the Thames glinting below. A comprehensive programme of restoration has left the house looking ravishing and a match for its stately surroundings.

Doubles from £445 B&B (01628 668561; clivedenhouse.co.uk)

Middleton Lodge

Richmond, North Yorkshire

Non-residents can join seasonal tours of the gardens (the next one is on June 23; pre-booking essential) on this Georgian country estate, with its combination of rustic-luxe rooms in the Coach House, cottages and shepherd’s huts in the orchard. The entire rural retreat is awash with lush meadows, flower borders, shrubs and climbers but it’s the estate’s two-acre walled garden, designed by Tom Stuart-Smith, that takes the breath away. Divided into four areas for year-round appeal, the garden has a blowsy formality, perfect for the weddings that take place here but also a romantic place for guests to stroll.

Doubles from £275 B&B (01325 377977; middletonlodge.co.uk)

Tylney Hall

Hook, Hampshire

If a grand canvas is what you seek, but at more affordable prices than Cliveden, then consider Tylney Hall, especially if the work of Gertrude Jekyll is a draw. One of the great English garden architects and designers, Jekyll spent years replanting the gardens on this 66-acre, lovingly restored estate.

The gardens at Tylney Hall were replanted by Gertrude Jekyll, one of the great English garden architects - Pete Webb

Head gardener Paul Tattersdill and his team have spent 25 years tending to them. The Italian and Dutch gardens are particular delights, offering wonderful views of the lake with its picturesque boathouse bridge. From there, look back for a fine view of the Hall, framed by giant redwoods.

The lake has a picturesque boathouse bridge - Rosanna Hancock Photography

Doubles from £215 B&B (01256 764881; tylneyhall.co.uk)

Lindeth Fell

Windermere, Lake District

The combination of beautiful garden and majestic surrounding landscape is hard to beat at Lindeth Fell, a luxury guesthouse with 14 rooms recently acquired by the owners of nearby Storrs Hall. The seven acres of gardens, laid out in 1907 by Thomas Mawson, melt into the landscape, against a backdrop of fells swaddling Windermere.

They are currently undergoing gentle restoration to return them to their full Mawson glory. Terraces and balustrades surround the house and wisteria drips from the facade. Sit on the terrace and, especially when the rhododendrons are in full cry, you will not want to tear yourself away.

Doubles from £175 B&B (01539 443286; lindethfell.com)

Grove of Narberth

Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Neil and Zoe Kedward’s thoughtful, sustainable and innovative transformation of the Grove – part Jacobean farmhouse, part gentleman’s residence – into one of Britain’s foremost country house hotels includes the 26 acres that surround it. Chelsea gold medallist Greg Leeson has brought his wealth of horticultural experience to the grounds, which include flower borders, lawns, quiet wooded areas, cutting gardens and a notable kitchen garden.

The gardens at Grove of Narberth are full of plants that can be foraged for the kitchen

The grounds are full of plants that can be foraged for the kitchen, thousands of trees have been planted, wildlife ponds established, ancient hedgerows maintained. Seasonal garden tours with lunch included are a fascinating insight into the Grove’s kitchen-garden concept and the importance of flora and fauna to the ecosystem. Truly a hotel garden for today.

Doubles from £390 B&B (01834 860915; grovenarberth.co.uk)

Bodysgallen Hall

Llandudno, Conwy

Climb the medieval tower of this fine 17th-century mansion, built as a lookout for Conwy Castle and now owned by the National Trust, and you’ll be rewarded with a panoramic view encompassing Snowdonia, Anglesey, the Great Orme and nearby Llandudno.

Bodysgallen Hall has 200 acres of wooded parkland - Annapurna Mellor/National Trust Images

The house has Tudor-gothic character, but the great glory here is the 200 acres of wooded parkland. Grass terraces overlook the award-winning gardens, which include a walled rose garden, rockery with cascade, terrace walk, lily ponds, follies and a rare 17th-century parterre of box hedges filled with herbs, laid out around a sundial dated 1678. Head gardener Robert Owen, who has worked at Bodysgallen for over 35 years, conducts themed garden tours for guests throughout the year.

Doubles from £275 B&B (01492 584466; bodysgallen.com)

Glenapp Castle

Ballantrae, Ayrshire

There is much to enjoy here, exclusively for hotel guests: magnificent rhododendrons, giant redwoods, manicured lawns and pathways surrounded by exotic plants collected since Victorian times, a wooded glen, azalea pond and – pièce de résistance – the Italian Garden, designed by Gertrude Jekyll.

Magnificent rhododendrons, giant redwoods and manicured lawns surround Glenapp Castle in Scotland - Paul Walker

Another highlight is the walled garden where the beautiful Victorian glasshouse is now the Azalea Brasserie. With its sandstone battlements and crenellations, the traditionally decorated Scottish baronial castle – wood panelling, stucco ceilings, log fires, antiques, objets d’art, brass nameplates – and its romantic grounds make a fairytale setting on the Firth of Clyde, with Ailsa Craig and the island of Arran in the distance.

The walled garden at Glenapp Castle

Doubles from £480 B&B (01465 831212; glenappcastle.com)

Douneside House

Aboyne, Aberdeenshire

This hotel, elegantly refurbished in 2016, was once the home of the MacRobert family. When Lady MacRobert’s three sons were tragically killed before and during the Second World War, she left the house in trust, as a place of tranquillity and peace. And indeed, it is, with 17 acres of botanical gardens to inspire and soothe.

They include a vast range of plants and a global collection of ornamental trees. The greenhouses are full of interest year-round, the rock-pool gardens feature a parade of hosta, primula, iris and rodgersia, the walled garden supplies the restaurant and the “infinity” lawn is the perfect place to lounge.

Doubles from £200 B&B (01339 881230; dounesidehouse.co.uk)

The Fife Arms

Braemar, Aberdeenshire

Nothing is done by halves at the splendid Fife Arms. When it was restored and reimagined by Iwan and Manuela Wirth in 2019, garden designer Jinny Blom was asked to work some magic in the grounds of the sprawling 19th-century hotel. Now the garden has matured into a natural extension of the landscape around, with many native trees and plants including birch, rowan, azaleas and rhododendrons. In a lovely wildflower meadow at the end of the garden, guests can enjoy mountain views and the sound of the River Clunie running by.

Rooms at The Fife Arms look out over beautiful native trees and plants

Doubles from £595 B&B (01339 720200; thefifearms.com)