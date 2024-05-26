Britain’s best (and worst) new towns

A third wave of new towns, between 1967 and 1970, saw the creation of Milton Keynes - getty

Angela Rayner has announced that sites for new “towns of the future” will be unveiled by the end of a Labour government’s first year in power. Labour’s deputy leader and shadow housing secretary said creating new towns was a key part of her party’s plan to build 1.5 million homes over five years.

New towns aren’t, of course, a new idea. The post-war Labour government launched the concept to deal with overcrowding in London and other big cities, with 32 being built over three phases. The first wave, built between 1947 and 1950, focused on the South East. Ten were created, including Harlow, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City, whose name recalls the “garden city” schemes of the Twenties, which in turn were influenced by earlier utopian workers’ villages such as Saltaire and Bournville.

The second wave, from 1961 to 1964, saw an attempt to ease overcrowding in Liverpool, with the creation of new towns in Skelmersdale and Runcorn, and in the West Midlands, with projects in Redditch and Dawley in Shropshire.

Sir Keir Starmer in Stevenage: Labour plans to build a series of 'towns of the future' should they win power in the forthcoming election - Alamy

A third wave, between 1967 and 1970, saw the creation of Milton Keynes, as well as several less successful regeneration-focused new towns in Warrington, Northampton and Peterborough. Dawley became Telford, while a proposed new town around Preston never got off the ground. The overall policy stalled in the Seventies, amid criticism of poor-quality housing and transport links.

With the New Towns Act passed in 1946, the originals are approaching their 80th birthday. Some structures have been razed and the wrecking ball swings over many of the schemes that were once considered futuristic and utopian. But some buildings have been listed and are still in use – as homes, social and retail spaces, swimming pools and sports centres, and religious sites. Here are 10 to visit – ranked from worst to best – if you want to go back to the future, as imagined by post-war Britain.

10. Preston: This bus ain’t bound for glory

Preston’s magnificent Brutalist bus station, with its beautiful (really!) multi-storey car park, is a salient reminder of its post-war ambitions. The Preston Bypass, the country’s first motorway, opened in 1958. Preston was relatively close to Manchester and Liverpool; it could offer relocating residents space, clean air and proximity to the Forest of Bowland, Blackpool and the Lake District.

Preston's Brutalist bus station: magnificent - Alamy

But the project to regenerate, populate and link up Preston, Leyland and Chorley (aka Central Lancashire New Town, aka – though no one took this name very seriously – Red Rose City) was doomed. A Mark 3 scheme, it was officially designated in 1970 (a year after the bus station was built) with an intended population of 321,500 by 1986, rising to 420,000 by 2001. It would have been the biggest of the new towns, but there was too much local opposition. In 1971, when a public inquiry was opened, protesters would barely fit in the main hall of the Guild Hall.

Despite the creation of a development corporation, nothing much was actually built and the proposed new town was wound up in 1985. Preston became a city in 2002. The bus station was earmarked for demolition in 2012 and then listed in 2013. It’s almost two miles by car from the railway station. Planners, eh.

9. Corby: Steel-powered determination

Increased demand for iron and steel in the late Forties led to the expansion of steelworks at Corby as a “matter of national importance”. Corby was designated as a new town in 1950 to provide homes for the expanded workforce, but there was also an intention to bring in new industries and diversify. The plan subsequently expanded to accommodate some of London’s overspill, though Charing Cross is 90 miles away.

The Corby Cube is a large concrete and glass civic centre boasting a 450-seat theatre, public library, register office and a new council chamber - Getty

Architect William Holford created a development plan with a car-friendly layout and lots of areas of open space and woodland. He lined Corporation Street with a long, unbroken parade of shops and added a bell-tower at one end. This would become a template for British shopping precincts for the next 30 years.

Only a few landmark residential projects were taken forward, such as the Lincoln Estate – though that was built in 1968, long after the original plan. Holford took his biggest ideas elsewhere and helped with the design of Canberra in Australia.

Corby, if lacking in glamorous iconic buildings, has continued to grow as an industrial centre and has added new high-profile regeneration projects. In 2010, the £45m Corby Cube building opened its doors, a large concrete and glass civic centre boasting a 450-seat theatre, public library, register office and a new council chamber.

8. Cwmbran: Where the future was happening then

In the case of the only Mark 1 new town in Wales, an area of 3,160 acres surrounding the village of Cwmbran was to be “Where the Future is Happening Now”, a model mini-city with a central shopping and civic area surrounded by residential neighbourhoods and zoned industrial areas. Each neighbourhood would have around 5,000 residents and its own core of shops, schools, health centres, community halls and places of worship.

Cwmbran today has a population of more than 48,000 – making it the sixth-largest urban area in Wales - Getty

The early stages were not without their problems; aesthetics were sidelined to meet the fast pace of development. The one standout Modernist building is the concrete mural-clad lift shaft at Monmouth Square, built by William Mitchell, with a block of “luxury flats” looming over it. The contemporary mono-pitched housing in Coed Eva, which won awards at the time, became unfashionable here as elsewhere.

As the town developed, its projected size had to increase and many of the original ideals were diluted. Cwmbran today has a population of more than 48,000 – making it the sixth-largest urban area in Wales – and a solid manufacturing base. It’s neither pretty nor visionary, but shows how new town attention gave birth to a relatively prosperous new centre. The only structure listed by Cadw, the historic environment service of the Welsh Government, is a sign for the industrial estate. Heritage is not Cwmbran’s chief concern.

7. Cumbernauld: Aliens and the Antonine Wall

Cumbernauld, built in response to squalid tenements and overcrowding in Glasgow, was designated as a new town on Dec 9 1955. It’s considered by many to be the clearest example of a Modernist new town vision and claims to have the UK’s first shopping precinct and “the world’s first multi-level covered town centre”. Called the Alien’s Head by some, the megastructure – modish when it was constructed – is scheduled for demolition from 2027.

Cumbernauld: meadows, woodlands and hills are all within easy reach - Getty

Its presence certainly divides opinion, as well as cutting the town in two. The M80, which does this all over again, was built between 1972 and 2011 – presumably to get people back into Glasgow for jobs. Cumbernauld was never people-friendly and the architects overlooked the high winds that would whip around their roofless concrete ramps.

The town is not, by any means, all ugly and it’s not actually grey or unremittingly urban; meadows, woodlands and hills are all within easy reach. Just east of Cumbernauld Airport, between the forts at Castlecary and Westerwood, lies one of the longest continuous stretches of the Roman Antonine Wall.

6. Harlow: The ‘Florence of Essex’

On March 25 1947, Harlow was designated as a new town – the fourth of the first wave of urban developments. Though only seven miles from the London Underground network, the area was surrounded by farms and fields and the initial population was just 4,400.

Solo Flight by Antanas Brazdys with St. Mary at Latton Church in the background - alamy

Master planner Frederick Gibberd split the area into four districts, each with housing, shops, schools and green spaces. Britain’s first pedestrian precinct was built in Harlow, as was the first tower block, called The Lawn. Some buildings have been razed, but extant structures worth seeing include the shopping centre, Town Park, Morley Grove and Orchard Croft neighbourhoods, the Gibberd Garden and Terminus House.

The big draw, though, is the more than 100 artworks that make up Harlow’s Sculpture Town, including important pieces by Ralph Brown, Elisabeth Frink, Barbara Hepworth, FE McWilliam, Henry Moore and Willi Soukop. The idea came out of the 1951 Festival of Britain, at which each building was accompanied by a large artwork. Gibberd, on holiday in Italy, had noted how public sculptures reinforced places’ identity. He wanted Harlow to be the “Florence of Essex”.

5. Skelmersdale: Hare Krishna meets ‘gizza job’

Quirky doesn’t quite cover the eccentricities of Skelmersdale, or “Skem”, the satellite town built to rehouse overspills from Liverpool. For one thing, it was built without a railway station. In fact, the planners destroyed the existing one in 1968, insisting that new residents must work locally. Though there were no jobs.

Planner Sir Hugh Wilson envisaged a compact, low-rise city combining smart new semis, owner-occupied detached homes and garden apartments, with a two-tier centre no more than 10 minutes’ walk from almost anywhere in town. The Fir Tree terraces look Bauhausian, made from precast concrete and timber. The white boxy homes of Tanhouse led to the area being dubbed “Little Jerusalem” or “The Casbah”. The street names in the New Church Farm area always began, for some obscure reason, with a W or a T.

Skelmersdale is a satellite town built to rehouse overspills from Liverpool - Getty

As Liverpudlians moved in, Skem struggled to retain its identity as a former farming and mining township. Woollybacks didn’t like the new accent echoing around the shopping arcade. Scousers weren’t keen on the 90-minute bus ride to Anfield and Goodison Park. Then came the economic slump of the Seventies and the implosion of industry across the North West. Fewer than 5,000 souls lived in Skem in 1900. By 1981, there were 40,000.

In 1983, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi – famous as the guru to the Beatles and the Beach Boys – visited the town and, a year later, his Sidhaland business bought a local landmark, Peel House, and established the Golden Dome. Among its many claims, one alleged “Maharishi Effect” is that crime dropped in Merseyside after the dome opened.

4. Washington: New town, old bones

In 1961, Durham county council established the Washington Development Corporation with the ambition to create an innovative and utopian new town. A different approach was taken here: the strategy was to link up 18 existing villages and districts and also for Washington to be an integral part of the Tyneside and Sunderland city region. The new town replaced four collieries (Glebe, Harraton, Washington “F” Pit and Usworth) and several colliery villages (Usworth, Donwell, Concord, Washington, Columbia, Fatfield and Mount Pleasant).

The town centre's shopping precinct (The Galleries) built by corporation architect Eric Watson

The town centre has a shopping precinct (The Galleries) built by corporation architect Eric Watson, a civic centre, library, health centre, police station and sports hall with swimming pool. These elements, and the proliferation of roads and pedestrian footpaths, gives an insight into how planners saw life in the Sixties – lots of driving, some reading, the occasional swim, a hop to the shops. Durham House is the only tower block in Washington; the rest is low-level. Where other new towns live or die by their innovations, Washington locals are proud of their town’s long, deep, multifaceted history. This year, tourists can take in the exhibition Washington: Fact, Fiction and Folklore at Washington Old Hall. There’s also a great, hugely hopeful film online.

3. East Kilbride: The drizzly Brasilia

Designated in 1947, Scotland’s first new town was to be a blend of garden city, with touches of Le Corbusier’s “automotive city” as well as – somehow – the pedestrian-centred ideals of the Scottish urban planner and biologist Patrick Geddes.

Four miles from Glasgow, it was to be all that the war-damaged, slum-spattered, smoky and overcrowded city wasn’t. In practice this meant footways, bridges, underpasses and an estimated 600 roundabouts – hence the nickname Polo Mint City.

East Kilbride boasts an estimated 600 roundabouts – lending the town the nickname of Polo Mint City - alamy

A public consultation is under way to demolish a third of East Kilbride town centre. But the best examples of utopian architecture will surely survive, including the Dollan Baths (now Aqua Centre) – which opened in 1968 and was the first Olympic-sized swimming pool in Scotland – and St Bride’s Roman Catholic Church, one of the most admired modern ecclesiastical buildings in the UK.

Homages on the net present East Kilbride as a Caledonian Brasilia, framing its grey buildings amid greenery and distant hills. Or else they zoom in on curves and straight lines, stylish symmetries and decaying backdrops that – unsullied by passers-by – suggest abstract canvases. Critics say it is ugly and time and rain have made it uglier.

2. Stevenage: First among equals

In 1946, Stevenage was chosen as the site of the first new town, one of eight in the Greater London area. The capital had suffered lots of damage in the Blitz and bomb-sites and slums needed to be cleared. A Development Corporation was set up and a master plan drawn up placing housing to the east and industry to the west. Six neighbourhoods were planned, each consisting of 10,000 homes with their own community centre, pub and shops.

Stevenage was the first town in the country to have a completely pedestrian centre - alamy

Stevenage would be the first town in the country to have a completely pedestrian centre; this was a radical idea at the time (and still is, to some extent). Teething problems included damp, shortages of materials and plagues of ants and earwigs. Local facilities were slow to be set up and new residents had either to make use of what we would now call pop-up shops or walk the mile or so to Old Stevenage on unmade, muddy roads.

But the new town grew and prospered. Between 1955 and 1965, a new school opened almost every year. In 1962, the A1 (M) Stevenage Bypass was built to ease pressure on the dangerous Great North Road. In 1961, the Locarno Ballroom opened and hosted acts such as the Who, the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix. In 1972, a purpose-built hospital, The Lister, opened. A swimming pool and leisure centre followed.

With good road and rail links and affordable housing, Stevenage became a magnet for new industries and businesses. English Electric was one of the first factories to settle on a 70-acre site, bringing lots of jobs to the area. By the Eighties, the work of the Stevenage Development Corporation had been completed. Stevenage borough council took over the town’s administration. By then, the population had grown to more than 75,000. Flâneurs, archi-tourists and psychogeographers visit Stevenage for art, architecture and urbanism, but it’s also a viable, investable town.

1. Milton Keynes: Where the roundabouts are famous

Everybody has an opinion or a story about Milton Keynes. The roundabouts are famous. The concrete cow sculptures are notorious. David Bowie played there in his peach-suit era. The fractious move of Wimbledon FC to the town in the early Noughties even caused a stir.

Milton Keynes was conceived by Harold Wilson’s Labour government as part of the third wave of new towns. Plans for a 250,000-person Buckinghamshire town, built on 22,000 acres of farmland, were approved in 1967. It was risky to display such ambition, but the location, excellent railway connections and some smart building and development have created a congenial town.

Milton Keynes was conceived by Harold Wilson's Labour government as part of the third wave of new towns - getty

Milton Keynes has many assets. It’s on the banks of the Grand Union Canal, with tow-paths to waterside pubs and quaint villages. It has the Light Pyramid – a sculpture that marks the city’s unlikely connection with the cosmos. The main drag, Midsummer Boulevard, with which the statue aligns, was engineered in such a way that on the summer solstice, the sun rises at one end and sets at the other.

It has the excellent MK Gallery. In proper new town fashion, it has a prominent shopping centre; in 1997, it entered the Guinness Book of Records as the longest in the world (today, it is tiny in comparison to the behemoths of the Middle East and China). It has a skater culture thanks to the flowing concrete. All a bit random? That’s a good thing, especially in a planned new town.

The first migrants to Milton Keynes thought they had found Shangri-La. People still love living there. The joke, it seems, is on the metropolitan conservatives and village idiots who derided the Bucks utopia. This new town still manages to embrace newness.