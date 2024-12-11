Britain’s costliest hotel refurbs – and the ones that ended in disaster

So, the Savoy is at it again. It seems only yesterday that I bought a pair of bedside tables, for just £15, at the hotel’s 2007 auction before it closed its doors and embarked on a three-year, top to toe refurbishment. When it reopened, in 2010, Stephen Fry became the first guest. My bedside tables are still going – but after just 14 years, the Savoy has decided that it’s time for yet another major revamp, heralded by another auction at knockdown prices.

As a matter of fact, I recently stayed at the Savoy and, frankly, I was perfectly happy with my elegant suite with its wonderful Thames-side panorama. My bedroom was classic, timeless and comfortable, with appropriate Art Deco touches and a lovely bathroom, including a clawfoot bath. But hey ho, the powers that be (Fairmont Hotels) have decided that it’s time for a change. At least bargain hunters at the auction, being held today and tomorrow, will be happy. The rest of us will have to wait with baited breath for the Savoy’s latest look to be unveiled.

The Gallery restaurant replaced The Savoy’s Thames Foyer in November - JACK HARDY

All reactions to interior design are of course subjective, but in general, some hotel refurbishments work a treat, while others feel like a ruthless assault on a dear old friend. Talk about fashion victims. So many hotels strive to keep up with the times, only to find that – no sooner have the interior designers departed with their mood boards – tastes have changed yet again and that dread word passé is once more bandied about.

Remember when everything was beige? Remember minimalism? Thank goodness that trend is truly passé; today’s penchant for a mix of homeliness and understated glamour and a mix of styles, including antiques, is much more pleasing for hotel guests.

As I say, my reaction to a refurbishment may be different to others, but some have left me gasping at their inappropriateness. Nothing beats the shock of finding in 2013 that the home of high bohemia, the lavish Grill Room at the Café Royal, had been encased in a hotel whose brasserie, fenced off by a line of grey marble posts, reminded me forcibly of a Communist era cemetery I once visited in Lithuania.

Rooms at the refurbished Café Royal took on an austere aesthetic - AMIT GERON

As for the uniform bedrooms, their walls clad in heartless faux Portland stone, they might have been designed by Mussolini. “After 24 hours in the new Café Royal,” I wrote, “I’ve failed to find its pulse. It may not have one”. The Communist brasserie, by the way, disappeared soon after, to become the hotel’s lobby, but I still don’t feel much of a pulse.

Another example of an assault on an old friend is the 2017 refurbishment of the Swan at Southwold, where sagging flowery armchairs traditionally occupied by crusty old colonels were replaced by ones upholstered in shocking pink and emerald green velvet. In the previously formal restaurant, a copper bar stands at one end and crates of green bottles hang from the ceiling in an elaborate design for pendant lights. No doubt the hotel needed updating and no doubt the designers thought this was a clever way of acknowledging the owners, Adnams Brewery – but to me the new Swan could be anywhere… except Southwold.

More recently, I stayed at Cowley Manor in Oxfordshire. Opened in 2002 by the Curious Group as a fun and funky country house hotel, it was bought in 2022 by the Experimental Group, had three million pounds lavished on it and reopened as a fun and funky country house hotel. I preferred the first version.

Cowley Manor prior to the most recent refurbishment

At least the grounds were still lovely, as they were at Billesley Manor, where the framed photographs of classic portraits disfigured by splodges of colour, the sea of uniform armchairs and sofas, and the ceiling of floating books (because Shakespeare had once stayed there ­– you can just hear the designers coming up with that one) made me wish I could camp in the 130-year-old topiary garden rather than stay in the house.

Cowley Manor took on a different aesthetic more recently

A visit last summer to the Roxburghe Hotel, now Schloss Roxburghe, left me cold too. Gone was the Duke of Roxburghe’s comforting sporting hotel, scented with whiskey and woodsmoke and full of tables piled with books, family photographs and portraits. In its place: a gleaming spa hotel, German owned, Hyatt affiliated, that felt more international than Scottish.

It’s often when hotels are designed by committee, without a discernible personality to drive the look, that things go wrong. All the refurbishments that I have admired this year have involved professional designers, yes, but working hand in hand with the people who own and run and love their hotels. One example is the Cavendish, part of the Chatsworth estate, where the Countess of Burlington has worked closely with interior designer Nicola Harding to create a heavenly place to stay without a jarring note.

The Cavendish: a heavenly place to stay - Anna Batchelor

Another is Wildhive, formerly Callow Hall, where designer Isabella Worsley collaborated with owner Ed Burrows, resulting in a hotel that is as welcoming as its previous incarnation, but also stylish and buzzing. And how about Cromlix, in Scotland, another traditional hotel given a total makeover in 2014. Its new owner was Andy Murray, but without much input from the Murray family, the result was smart but dull and lacking in character.

Ten years later, Andy expensively refurbished once again, this time with much happier results, his wife Kim having worked closely with designer Suzanne Garuda, with Andy contributing works from his contemporary art collection.

Cromlix, in Scotland, was given a total makeover in 2014

But these hotels are all a far cry from the Savoy, London’s most beloved grande dame with its illustrious history. In 2010 it emerged with an awful leopard print carpet in the River Room and a weird cage that could have been a bandstand in the Thames Foyer. I just hope that when this latest renovation is complete, that I breathe a sigh of relief, as I did a few weeks ago in the new-look dining room of the Goring Hotel, another beloved London address. Who knows? We can but hope.