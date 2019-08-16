British ski instructor jailed for 'vicious rape' during ski season

From Cosmopolitan

A British man, Matthew James Williams, has been jailed for 10 years in Australia after pleading guilty to the rape of a young woman and the attack of a man while on a ski season in New South Wales' Snowy Mountains.

The 29-year-old was working as a ski instructor in Jindabyne, specialising in ski-cross and alpine racing, when the violent incident occurred. Williams, who was employed in Australia on a temporary visa, was on a night out at the Banjo Paterson Inn in the early hours of July 5, 2018 when he approached a 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man.

What happened?

The Sydney Morning Herald reported back in April that Williams admits following the pair before punching the man in the face and proceeding to kick him as he fell to the floor. The man eventually lost consciousness, and Williams began attacking the woman instead.

After a hit to the face, the unnamed 22-year-old female reportedly shouted, "What do you want? I'll give you money. Take what you want" at her attacker - who responded by laughing.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the woman also lost consciousness, and awoke to find him on top of her.

The female victim - who has remained anonymous for privacy reasons - sustained bite marks and punches to the breast as Williams fought to keep her pinned down. When the male friend came round and tried to help her, the attacker launched a second attack on him.

How Williams was caught

Williams eventually ran away, but dropped his watch in the scuffle. When the ski instructor was arrested five days later, he said he had nothing to do with the attack, insisting the watch had been stolen.

The victims were treated in hospital for severe bruising, fractured bones, and lacerations. The woman also suffered injuries to her genitals, and had a torn fingernail.

Despite his initial denial, police charged Matthew James Williams with aggravated sexual assault, and inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with another.

Following his guilty plea in April, Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison at the NSW District Court at Queanbeyan. He will not be eligible for parole for at least seven years.

