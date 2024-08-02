Britney Spears 'excited' to be making movie of memoir with Wicked director
The 42-year-old pop icon unleashed her autobiography, The Woman In Me, last year. The tome shone light on the singer's upbringing and rise to stardom and went on to include devastating details of the life she led while under a conservatorship for 13 years as an adult. Now it has been announced the star's life story will be turned into a film - with the director of Wicked attached to work on the project. PageSix broke the news on Thursday, revealing…