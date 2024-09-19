Brits more likely to open up over a pint than a text message or meal

Brits are more likely to open up in the pub than over a quiet meal or in a text conversation. Research of 2,000 adults revealed 20 per cent are more inclined to talk about how they feel when on a long drive. But doing so on a walk was rated highest by respondents (46 per cent) and 24 percent feel over a meal is the ideal time to open up. The research was commissioned by Three UK who is backing Samaritans’ ‘Dawn Walk’ [https://dawnwalk.samaritans.org/?utm_source=three&utm_medium=press&utm_campaign=dawn-walk-2024] as part of their partnership with the charity. Marking World Mental Health Day next month, Dawn Walk is a 5k challenge taking place between the 10th – 13th October that encourages people to take part in something that could benefit their wellbeing, while also raising vital funds for the life-saving service.