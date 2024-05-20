Brittany Mahomes sure to start a new trend with son Bronze’s loft-style nursery vibe

After a whirlwind few days that saw them on Sports Illustrated’s red carpet in New York on Thursday and dancing at Kelce Jam on Saturday night, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes ended the weekend with their kids, doughnuts and Disney cartoons.

Brittany, who is featured in SI’s 2024 Swimsuit issue, shared photos and videos of her family’s restful Sunday on her Instagram Stories.

Fans aah-ed all over a video of son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 17 months, and 3-year-old daughter Sterling Sky watching the Disney cartoon “Bluey” with their Super-Bowl winning father.

Patrick, who the night before was fired up on stage at his buddy Travis Kelce’s music festival, held Bronze in his lap and seemed just as interested as the kids in the adventures of Disney’s Blue Heeler puppy.

Brittany captioned it “Sundays with dad” for her nearly 3 million Instagram followers.

Last Friday, she shared pictures on her Instagram Stories of Bronze’s nursery, which just might start a rush on gray and black exposed-brick wallpaper, given the attention it has received.

Brittany Mahomes shared this photo of son Bronze’s nursery on her Instagram Stories last week.

The wallpaper covered an entire wall, giving the room a sophisticated, New York City industrial loft vibe. And we know it’s little Patrick The Third’s room because of the huge black letters spelling “Bronze” on the wall.

If you want to recreate the look at home, similar brick-patterned wallpaper is easily found online from Home Depot to Amazon and Etsy.

Another photo showed Bronze and Sterling, apparently in Bronze’s room, in front of a chalkboard so tall neither one could reach the top without an assist from Mom or Dad.

Shelves next to the chalkboard look like gray gym lockers. An old-fashioned wire gym basket held the colored chalk pieces Sterling was checking out.

From the scribbling on the board it appeared that Bronze, holding an eraser, was working on some sort of passing play for his dad. Stay tuned.