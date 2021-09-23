Sales of these $26 leggings have spiked by more than 69,000% on Amazon

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Amazon shoppers are raving over a pair of affordable yoga leggings (Image via Getty Images).

A quality pair of leggings are more than just a workout wardrobe staple; they can take you from your relaxing yoga flow, to lounging with a good book, to running errands. While some athletic brands offer leggings for more than $100, Amazon is a great resource for customer-approved apparel at a more affordable price.

One pair of leggings that's making waves online are the Bromen High Waisted Yoga Pants. The best-selling leggings have risen in the ranks on Amazon's Movers & Shakers list after experiencing a spike in sales of more than 69,000 per cent.

Bromen High Waisted Yoga Pants- Amazon.

$26 at Amazon

The details

Bromen’s leggings are designed to fit like a “second skin” with a nylon and spandex blend that provides four-way stretch and moisture-wicking technology to help you remain cool throughout your workout.

As a yoga legging, these pants provide light compression with tummy control and are thick enough to pass the squat test so that you can move through your poses with confidence. These shopper-approved leggings are offered in 18 different colours and range in size from small to XXL.

What people are saying

Bromen's high-waisted yoga leggings have earned a 4.5-star review based on more than 600 customer reviews from shoppers who have called them a "super soft" go-to for your next workout.

"These pants are ridiculously comfortable," one shopper said of the "breathable" leggings.

"They're buttery soft and have great tummy control," another said of Bromen's leggings, adding that they don't roll down while you move.

Others have commended the brand on their "thick" material and convenient design that provides a pocket large enough for a cell phone that make them a "comfortable" choice for everyday wear.

Bromen High Waisted Yoga Leggings - Amazon

"I've ordered several pairs and shared with my friends," another raved.

Although there are tons of positive reviews, there are some things to consider before you buy. Some shoppers have said that the brand's sizing can be a little tricky and that they can begin to pill after a cycles in the washer and dryer. If you're someone looking for lots of compression, these Bromen leggings might not be for you. Some shoppers have said that they were disappointed that the leggings didn't provide more support.

Verdict

If you're looking for a pair of leggings that you can wear while you work from home or run errands, Bromen's High Waisted Yoga Pants might be for you. At $26, they're significantly more affordable than pricey athletic brands — but if you're looking for a pair of pants with a lot of compression, you may want to pass on these.

