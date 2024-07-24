Bronzer is back – and it’s easier to wear than ever

Blake Lively's glowing visage at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere this week was a masterclass in how to bronze well - Getty

There was a time when bronzers were flat, muddy powders that would drain all the life from your skin, rather than give it vibrancy. That was for blusher, the instant pick-me-up for your face.

But bronzers are back and better than ever, and far more bespoke than before: there are different shades for all skin tones and various textures to suit your skin type. Searches for bronzer are up 271% compared to last year on johnlewis.com.

At the Deadpool premiere earlier this week Blake Lively gave us all a lesson in how to bronze well. Her make-up artist had used a shade that was only one or two shades deeper than her skin tone and placed only where the sun would naturally hit the face – this is the temples, tops of cheekbones, bridge of the nose and tops of the shoulders.

“Whenever I’m applying bronzer on a client, the general rule is ‘less is more’,” explains Lan Nguyen-Grealis, who is Paloma Faith’s go-to make-up artist. “Apply a little and then build up naturally so you don’t look too artificially bronze.”The best type of bronzers nowadays will contain skincare ingredients to help with added hydration.

Cream and liquid bronzers in particular can add moisture to the skin, “making it look plumper and more youthful,” says Nguyen-Grealis. These formulas blend seamlessly into the skin, avoiding the cakey appearance that powder bronzers can sometimes create, and provide a natural, dewy finish that gives the skin a healthy, radiant glow, which is flattering for mature skin.

Here’s how to use bronzer.

Start with a good base

Good make-up always starts with a good base: it’s not uncommon for a make-up artist to spend longer on the prep of the skin rather than on the make-up itself. “Use a good moisturizer and primer to create a smooth surface for the bronzer,” advises Nguyen-Grealis.

The Cloud Glow Primer by Milk Makeup, £26, is excellent if you don’t want the feeling of an extra layer of product but want your make-up to last all day. It’s a foamy texture that sinks into the skin within seconds.

Avoid glitters

A few bronzers on the market (the powder ones, in particular) will contain a little bit of sparkle. This looks radiant and glowy on a 20-something with no lines but Nguyen-Grealis would avoid it if you’re concerned about any fine lines of wrinkles – the product will only highlight them.

Instead, try a mineral-based powder bronzer which “is gentler on sensitive or ageing skin, and simply provides a flattering sheen on the skin,” she says.

Try the Gen Nude Blonzer by bareMinerals, £25.50.

Maximum hydration

Cream bronzers have become hugely popular in the past year, with most mass market brands adding a selection to their product line-ups. One of my favourites is the Laguna Bronzing Cream by Nars, £36, which comes in five different shades all with varying undertones to suit all complexions.

“With cream bronzer, blend using a damp beauty sponge or a soft brush to melt the bronzer seamlessly into the skin,” says Nguyen-Grealis. “This ensures a natural finish and avoids harsh lines and streaks.”

Controlled application

Liquid bronzers may look scary, but they are in fact excellent for make-up novices. You can achieve a much more controlled application by using a gel-liquid product such as the Saie Dew Bronze Soft Focus Effortless Liquid Bronzer, £20.

Simply dot one dot on your temples, two dots on the tops of your cheekbones and one dot on the bridge of your nose, and blend with your fingers or a brush.

You’ll achieve an instant glow and sun-kissed look to the skin without looking like you’re wearing make-up – precisely what bronzer is made for.