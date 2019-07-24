Brooke Shields wows in bikini at age 54: 'Forever and always a babe'

Brooke Shields, pictured at the 2018 Met Gala, shared a swimsuit snap on Instagram. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t the only 54-year-old star who likes to slip on a bikini.

Some 39 years after playing the ultimate beach bum in 1980’s The Blue Lagoon, Brooke Shields is once again dazzling fans with her swimsuit style.

The 54-year-old actress treated fans to a snap in which she shows off her enviable, athletic figure in a pink and black color-blocked two-piece from Flagpole. While the mom of two’s face is obscured thanks to a baseball cap, there’s just no mistaking the statuesque 6-foot-tall frame which once had Calvin Klein Jeans flying off store shelves.

Along with famous friends like actresses Faith Ford and Ali Wentworth, Shields’s fans were impressed by her maritime moment.

“Killing it, queen!” gushed one fan, while others hailed her as “forever beautiful” and a “strong goddess.”

“My gawd you do. not. age. Stunning,” read another comment.

“Forever and always a babe,” echoed another follower.

“I've loved you since you were in Blue Lagoon with Christopher Atkins,” a commenter wrote. “You look fabulous .... doesn't look like you've aged a day. You’re sooo fit and fabulous.”

Shields is certainly no stranger to a sexy swimsuit shoot. In April she modeled swimsuits for pal Helena Christensen’s Stærk & Christensen range.

