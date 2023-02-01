Brooke Shields, 57, swears by this $99 eye cream for her 'fine lines'

Brooke Shields shared her beauty secrets, and it includes this $99 eye cream. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

When a beauty icon like actress and model Brooke Shields starts spilling her skincare secrets, you listen. With more than four decades of experience, Shields hasn't just garnered accolades and praise for her performances in The Blue Lagoon and Pretty Baby, but for her age-defying looks.

Her secret? According to an interview with Glamour, one of the the self-proclaimed vegan's go-to products comes from the vegan brand True Botanicals. Regularly highlighting the brand on her social media channels, Shields is a fan of the True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream.

“The eye cream is so rich; that’s what I use every morning,” the 57-year-old supermodel told the magazine. "I warm it up first with my fingertips, and sometimes I'll take a tool I keep in the freezer and roll it around the eye area to help absorb the eye cream. The coolness of the tools, plus the cream really helps with the fine lines around my eyes."

Brooke Shields swears by the Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream. Image via True Botanicals.

$99 CAD/$78 USD at True Botanicals

$102 CAD at The Detox Market

$78 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

What is it?

This innovative, brightening eye cream is packed with an abundance of natural ingredients to help reduce the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

Made with tree bark extract, turmeric, coffee, licorice extracts and resurrection plant, it helps de-puff and brighten the eye area, giving a youthful and radiant glow. The brand recommends using it during your morning and evening skincare routines for the best results.

'Miracle in a jar'

Shields isn’t the only one praising this product. Even Bachelor alum Rachel Lindsay called the Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream “a miracle worker” for how it makes a huge difference in her dark circles.

On average the product has a 4-star rating from True Botanical shoppers, with many claiming a little goes a long way.

It "works after the first application! My dark under eye circles got lighter and my eyes in general look fresher," said one five-star reviewer.

Brooke Shields applying True Botanicals' Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream (photo via True Botanicals)

"[I saw] noticeable results," wrote another. "After one week my dark circles are noticeably improved. It also seems to tighten (in a good way) and de-puff my under eyes. I love the scent, texture, and the 'feel' of the application."

Another five-star reviewer called it an "eye cream that works," with another touting it as a "miracle in a jar."

Some reviewers, however, have voiced concerns about the cream’s scent, claiming it to be a little strong, while others have said the price point is a little high for the size.

Verdict

If your tired eyes are in need of a serious anti-aging boost, this eye cream is the way to go. Made with key ingredients to target dark circles and puffiness, the True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream helps give your eye area the hydration, rejuvenation and brightening it needs.

And while the scent may be a hit or miss according to reviewers, you can trust that this eye cream will be giving your skin the glow it needs and all from the first use.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.