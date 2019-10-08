Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield Moved in With His Wife Almost Immediately After Their First Date

Photo credit: Paras Griffin More

From Good Housekeeping

Baker Mayfield has been married to his wife, Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield, since July of 2019.

Baker is the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. Emily worked as a plastic surgery patient coordinator in California before moving to Cleveland with Baker.

Baker and the Cleveland Browns play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield are currently enjoying the newlywed life after tying the knot in July. Even though the two are happily married now, it initially took some time for Emily to come around to the football star.

Their story begins back in 2017. At the time, Baker was still playing college football at the University of Oklahoma. The year was especially monumental for the athlete, who earned the Heisman Trophy and received All-America recognition for his successful season.

As the couple revealed to Brides, their mutual friends had wanted Baker and Emily to meet for a long time. But it wasn't until Baker FaceTimed his brother after a game in October of 2017 that they first crossed paths. The quarterback's brother was showing Baker all the people who were gathered to watch his game — one of the people in the crowd was Emily.



Still, Baker's all-star status on the field made Emily, who was working as a plastic surgery patient coordinator at the time, uneasy, according to the NFL star's profile on ESPN.com. She didn't want to date what she called a "punk football player," and assumed Baker would be "the typical playboy athlete."

Photo credit: Taylor Hill More

Baker, however, really wanted to go on a date with Emily after a mutual friend introduced them. To get her attention, he began following and unfollowing Emily on Instagram. Then, in late December, they began talking and Baker asked Emily if they could go out before the Rose Bowl game (a.k.a. Baker's last college football game). Emily agreed to meet him for lunch. While there, he "peppered her with questions about herself, her family, her plans for the future."

Things moved fairly quickly after that first date. Immediately after Oklahoma lost the Rose Bowl game, Baker reached out to Emily again and told her that he intended to stay in L.A. Three days later, he moved in with her.

In January, the two were spotted together while at a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game. Four months later, TMZ reported that Emily quit her job to relocate to Cleveland to be with Baker (who got drafted to the Browns). In July of 2018, the two announced on social media that they were engaged, and one year later they got married.

Over the past year, the two have been very open about their love for one another on Instagram. Back in March, Baker shared a sweet photo of Emily watching one of his games and wrote, "Find that one that always has your back no matter what... and hold on to them. ♥️♥️♥️."

Meanwhile, Emily wrote on Instagram in August, "This whole marriage thing kind of rocks."

For can't-miss news, expert beauty advice, genius home solutions, delicious recipes, and lots more, sign up for the Good Housekeeping newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW





You Might Also Like