Bruce Willis pictured in heartbreaking moment with daughter Scout

The world’s hearts are with the Willis family, who gathered for Thanksgiving this week amid Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis, creating moments they’ll forever cherish. Celebrating the holiday, Scout Willis, who is the second oldest of the actors five daughters, shared a brief but powerful glimpse into life with her dad in images shared on Instagram.

In a short clip shared to social media, the aspiring singer, whose mom is Demi Moore, is seen sitting with her father at a table together. Scout, while looking at the camera, holds her hand out to her father, and the Hollywood star, wearing a grey sweater and matching knit hat, seems to instinctively take her hand. Then, as a smile breaks across her face, she lovingly returns his grasp.

The family has been open with what their complicated new normal is like as they support Bruce through his illness, inspiring others whose loved ones are suffering the sad and difficult process of dementia. Bruce’s eldest daughter Rumer, who gave birth to his first grandchild, Louetta, in April, has also been reflecting amidst her father’s struggles.

The 35-year-old recently posted a childhood photo of herself being cradled in her dad’s arms with the caption: "Really missing my papa today.”

In the clip shared to Scout's Instagram Stories, she holds her hand out to her dad Bruce Willis and lovingly smiles as he reaches out (@scoutlaruewillis / Instagram)

Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis – mom to Bruce’s youngest daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine – is meanwhile his greatest advocate, and works daily to bring awareness to the star's disease: frontotemporal dementia, known commonly as FTD.

In another special moment, Bruce gently cradles his daughter's face in his hand (@scoutlaruewillis / Instagram)

Over Thanksgiving Emma shared a heartwarming throwback snapshot of the Willis clan. "I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love,” Emma wrote. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”

The former model, who is campaigning for National Caregivers Month, has previously talked about how, despite her profound grief, she tries to remain hopeful. "I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed. As much as I grieve this experience daily—as I know so many others do—I also know that it has made me stronger than I ever thought possible."

Longtime friend Glenn Gordon Caron, the creator of Moonlighting, the romantic comedy series that gave Bruce his big break, gave Page Six an update about the international movie star’s declining health. "He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader...and he’s not reading now," he revealed, later adding: "All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.”