5 budget-friendly ways to upgrade your home workout space

Winter is more fun when you’re staying active — and Canadian Tire has everything you need so you can Take On Winter. From fresh ways to level up your favourite winter pastimes to budget-friendly workout essentials, we’ve got you covered, so you can get the most out of winter.

Photo via Canadian Tire

Working out at home has become the new norm for many, but it’s easy to get bored when you’re not changing up your environment.

Exercise is innately repetitive, and doing so in the same space with the same equipment, day after day, can get stale fast—and that only gets magnified during the winter months, when changing things up with an outdoor workout becomes more difficult. Luckily, a few refreshes to your routine and your workout space could be just what you need to give your motivation a much-needed boost.

Start by trying a new form of activity your body isn’t used to. Not only is it fun to try new disciplines, it challenges muscles you don’t use as often, helping you get a true total-body workout. Another great way to get excited about exercise again? Refreshing your home gym with new equipment.

For those with limited space, don’t worry, we’re not talking about adding a rowing machine or other large equipment. Instead, reignite your passion for working out with the help of these budget-friendly – and compact! – gym accessories that will help breathe new life into your at-home workouts, all winter long.

1. Strength train with adjustable dumbbells

Photo via Canadian Tire

If you don’t have room in your home (or your budget) for large resistance machines, you can still get a stellar strength training workout with a set of free weights. Free weights are one of the most versatile and functional pieces of equipment you can buy because they can be used in endless ways.

Among their many advantages, free weights allow you to move in all three planes of motion in a way that machines don’t. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell is as compact and cost-effective as you can get, replacing up to 15 dumbbells, plus it comes with a one-year JRNY membership (a $199 value) to provide you with plenty of fresh workout inspo.

Story continues

2. Set up a flexible yoga space

Photo via Canadian Tire

Practicing yoga is beneficial for the mind, body, and soul—and best of all, it doesn’t require a ton of space or equipment. You can easily move your setup around the house, wherever you’ve got a few feet of spare floor space, or even bring it on the road, if you need a change of scenery. And all you really need is a quality yoga mat to get started.

The Gaiam Reversible Yoga Mat is great if your joints could use a little extra support, and the textured surface prevents any slips and falls. New yogis may want to invest in the Gaiam Beginner Yoga Set, which includes a mat, yoga block, and strap.

Already have a mat you love? Try adding a yoga strap to deepen your range of motion and improve flexibility. And don’t forget non-slip socks for added grip!

3. Utilize bands for resistance training

Photo via Canadian Tire

Resistance bands may be your home gym’s best-kept secret. Looks can be deceiving, but this simple piece of equipment can vastly improve your strength, flexibility, and balance—unlocking tons of exciting exercise potential. The use of resistance bands helps tone and build muscle by forcing you to spend time under tension. They’re also beneficial for maintaining good form since they force you to use your muscles rather than relying on momentum.

These Nike Resistance Bands come in a three-pack with light, medium, and heavy resistance. Not only are they an asset to any home workout space, they make a great travel companion as well. For more resistance options, try the Everlast Stretch Tube Pro Kit. Great for body toning as well as rehab, the kit also comes with a door anchor to help you get more versatility, and variety, out of your home workouts.

4. Workout while you work

Photo via Canadian Tire

The reality is, most of us don’t move enough throughout the day. Long days at a desk make it increasingly hard to dedicate time for a workout. Having a home gym at your disposal can encourage more activity, but it’s important to find fun new ways to keep your body moving to help break you out of that winter funk.

Stuck in meetings all day? Take your next call while getting some cardio in on the Sport Tec Stepper, or swap your desk chair for an exercise ball to develop your core while toning your upper and lower body. Want to make your current work-from-home setup more “workout-from-home?” The Cubii JR 2 Compact Under-Desk Seated Elliptical fits nicely under your desk, so you can torch a few extra calories while you burn the midnight oil. Plus, it’s a fraction of the cost – and takes up a fraction of the space – of a full-size elliptical.

5. Get your cardio in with a jump rope

Photo via Getty Images

There are so many benefits to cardio-focused activity. Heart health is chief among them, but getting your heart rate up is also good for your mood and mental health. If you’re starting to get tired of your treadmill or exercise bike, try switching things up to keep your cardio workouts fresh.

A jump rope, like this wallet-friendly Everlast Deluxe Speed Rope, is an excellent low-cost, low-tech alternative. Not only will jumping rope regularly improve your endurance, you’ll also notice improvements in your speed and coordination. Who knew a childhood activity packed such a punch!

As Canadians, we don’t shy away from winter, we embrace it — and Canadian Tire is here to help you make the most of the season. Whether you’re looking for snow removal hacks, tips to improve your indoor air quality for a healthier home, or fun ways to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, Canadian Tire has everything you need so you can Take On Winter.