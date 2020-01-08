Budget Gym Kit That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Really Is

Jess Commons

Getting yourself to the gym can be expensive. From the "cheap" membership deals that turn out to be not so cheap, to the crisps you have to buy midway through the afternoon because you're starving from your morning workout, every penny adds up.

The area where you're liable to spend most money, though, is on gym kit. Back in the day, people were more than happy to wear their scrubby old T-shirt and a holey pair of tracksuit bottoms for a run on the treadmill. Now, though, everyone seems to be clad in high-end designer gym gear, which is weird, because all you're going to do is sweat all over it.

With the fitness revolution in full swing however, there are now plenty of places that do stylish leggings, bras and workout tops for far less than you'd expect. Click through for our best picks under £30.



PUMA Twist It Tank Top, $, available at PUMA


Nike Air Run Ls Curve Top, $, available at Very


South Beach Colourblock Seamless Bra Top, $, available at ASOS


Nike Plus Burgundy Snake Print Leggings, $, available at ASOS


H&M Seamless Sports Bra, $, available at H&M


Bamboo Clothing Bamboo Tranquillity Top, $, available at BAM


Stance Uncommon Solids Run Tab Womens, $, available at Stance


Espirit Double Strap Sports Top, E-dry, $, available at Espirit


HIIT Tie Dye High Waisted Leggings, $, available at ASOS


Ivy Park Ivy Park Logo Mesh Vest, $, available at ASOS


Jojo Maman Bébé Grey Marl Active Maternity & Nursing Bra, $, available at Jojo Maman Bébé


Adidas Marathon 20 Shorts, $, available at Adidas


Boux Avenue Sport Jacquard Zebra Crop Top, $, available at Boux Avenue


Nike Dri-FIT Running Top, $, available at Nike


Thought Tia Stripe Bamboo Yoga Leggings, $, available at wearethought.com


John Lewis Shock Absorber Active Shape Support Sports Bra, $, available at John Lewis


ASOS 4505 4505 Curve Icon Legging, $, available at ASOS


Nimble Y Back Sustainable Sports Bra, $, available at Nimble Activewear


New Balance Relentless Poly Fleece Full Zip Hoodie, $, available at M and M Direct

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

How Morning Exercisers Get Out Of Bed

How To Wash Your Workout Clothes

The Best Workout Apps To Download Now