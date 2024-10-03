Bull Shot cocktail
This classic cocktail is packed with bold savouriness from the chilled beef consommé.
Overview
Prep time
5 mins
Serves
1
Ingredients
15ml chilli-infused Belvedere Pure vodka
10ml fino sherry (at Frank’s they use Viña Corrales Pago Balbaina)
35ml beef consommé, chilled
5ml fresh lemon juice
5ml Worcestershire sauce
Freshly grated horseradish and celery, to garnish
Method
Step 1
Combine all the ingredients for the cocktail in a jug or shaker. Serve over ice and garnish with the grated horseradish and celery.