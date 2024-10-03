Bull Shot cocktail

Maison François
bullshot
This cocktail contains beef consommé and Worcestershire sauce

This classic cocktail is packed with bold savouriness from the chilled beef consommé.

maisonfrancois.london

Overview

Prep time

5 mins

Serves

1

Ingredients

  • 15ml chilli-infused Belvedere Pure vodka

  • 10ml fino sherry (at Frank’s they use Viña Corrales Pago Balbaina)

  • 35ml beef consommé, chilled

  • 5ml fresh lemon juice

  • 5ml Worcestershire sauce

  • Freshly grated horseradish and celery, to garnish

Method

Step 1

Combine all the ingredients for the cocktail in a jug or shaker. Serve over ice and garnish with the grated horseradish and celery.

