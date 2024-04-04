Burgundy or Bordeaux – which is better for holidays?

Here's how two of France's biggest names compare

Bordeaux and Burgundy: the very words have a rich and well-rounded ring to them. Partly, it’s those initial bulbous ‘B’s. Mainly, though, it’s that, for centuries, they have leant a civilised, even spiritual, texture to fleshly pleasures. Lots of places furnish good wine and food. None other does so in the presence of quite so many châteaux and world-class abbeys. Nowhere else is good living so stamped into the DNA, both a product and a locomotive of the past. Nowhere else do you feel that being plump is a duty imposed by history.

These days, Bordeaux (here we’re talking of the region, what the French call the “Bordelais”) retains aristocratic elements. Visit the line-up of châteaux in the Médoc and you’d say the ancient regime never died out. But it’s also larger-scale and more international, with wine production and exports which dwarf Burgundy’s.

Not that they give a damn over in Dijon. Retirement from medieval eminence in Euro-politics and religion has allowed Burgundians to play to their strengths – rusticity, husbanding an extraordinary heritage and growing a little portly.

Obviously, you should visit both. If that’s not possible, the two line up below for comparison purposes.

Landscape

The most famous stretch of the Bordelais is also the dullest. Frankly, no-one would ever visit the Médoc if it weren’t for the presence of the planet’s greatest wine châteaux. Latour, Margaux and the rest emerge like full-dress seigneurs from what was a disease-ridden marshland and is now an unmitigated expanse of vines, punctuated by low-slung villages apparently resentful at their dependence.

Médoc, Bordeaux - Alamy

The vast Gironde estuary offers some relief, though is better experienced from the other bank, where the surrounds of Bourg and Blaye rise and fall in a rockier fashion.

Things get altogether more interesting amid the ruffled hills and rooted stone settlements nearer St Emilion. A careless turn of the wheel will then spin you into the Entre-Deux-Mers zone, where you will disappear. Between the Dordogne and Garonne rivers, this is a land of hidden ... well, everything: villages, hillocks, churches, vineyards. It is largely uncharted. Lanes go anywhere, for no reason. There are Englishmen in there left over from the Hundred Years War. They never found a way out. It’s wonderful.

South of the Garonne, the land flattens through white wine territory (Sauternes, Graves) to the hypnotic uniformity of the Landes pine forest, where you may get lost all over again. With any luck, you’ll break through to the ocean before the week is out.

Burgundy doesn’t have pines or an ocean. What it has, as someone once said, is a “landscape of slow civilisation”. It is dignified by memories of its years as a power hub of Europe, both temporal and spiritual (Cluny abbey outgunned everyone in Christendom bar the Pope).

Also, of course, by its wines. South of Dijon, the Côtes-de-Nuit and de-Beaune assemble the wallet-busting A-listers (Clos-de-Vougeot, Chambertin, Romanée-Conti), their vine-slopes so well-manicured that they’d be better attended by men in uniform than blokes in wellies. Behind, the Hautes-Côtes rise more rugged and less deferential.

Cluny Abbey, Burgundy - CHRIS BOSWORTH / Alamy

Further west yet, the granite Morvan uplands are where you chuck your smartphones and screens into a river to get in touch with elemental France. Here’s a land of water, rock, woods and lives lived hard. Opportunities to knock yourself out are various: biking, hiking, riding, canoeing, climbing.

Elsewhere, you relax into the Burgundy countryside as you’d relax into an earlier age, when life was constant, confident and convivial. Tough and God-fearing too, mind. Rivers and canals set the pace. Comely hills roll hither and yon, bearing woodland and pastures heavy with Charolais cattle. The place has a cultured glow of ancestral well-being. It’s irresistible.

Scores

Bordeaux: 6

Burgundy: 9

Towns and villages

Bordeaux, the city, is as elegant as any in France. Bordeaux knows this. It is not a modest spot. It has little to be modest about. The centre articulates 18th-century prosperity in monumental stone, exacting the best of citizens – who may then slip the leash on the splendidly reclaimed riverside or in the scurrying medieval streets. The whole is a fine mix of stately, stylish and savoury. In more recent times, it has embraced both eco-concerns – mayor Pierre Hurmic is a determined environmentalist – and our King and Queen, who visited in September 2023. Thus was demonstrated the city’s ancestral ability to swerve gracefully between past, present and future.

But it also drains the vigour from surrounding settlements. You have to get to the coast and the raffishly eclectic resorts of Arcachon and Cap Ferret to experience a bit of life. Or inland to St Emilion, a sumptuous outpost of architectural harmony, historical depth and streets (tertres) steep enough to kill those wearing high heels. Wandering about, you’ll wonder where the lyre accompaniment went.

Arcachon, Bordeaux - Getty

Elsewhere – in the Entre-Deux-Mers or around the lovely old towns of Bourg and Blaye – villages evolved to the 1950s, then stuck. Despite Bordeaux’s grandeur, this remains a profoundly rural region. There’s a hint of feudalism abroad. In cafés, the lady might still bring your coffee from her back-kitchen. And in St Macaire (across from Langon), you have the least-touched medieval and Renaissance village in SW France.

In Burgundy, towns and villages have long been tailored to lives both homely and rotund. Half-timbering makes many streets look like vertical chess boards. Dijon’s old centre, around Rue des Forges, stirs fancy Renaissance façades into the brew. There’s not a door that you wouldn’t want to knock on, confident of something tasty. Except that of the thumping great Ducal Palace, whose 18th-century make-over replaced nobility with world-class bombast. I’m always happier down by the Eiffel-designed market, amid the simmering tubs of beef bourguignonne. This is where Burgundy’s occasional asceticism (see the abbeys) comes to die. The asceticism has a hard time, too, in the Cité Internationale de la Gastronomie Et Du Vin (International Centre for Gastronomy and Wine), opened as a showcase for French foodie excellence. After an uncertain start, the Cité – part museum, part gallery, part market, alive with food and wine outlets – seems to be hitting its stride now.

Nor does asceticism thrive in Beaune. The place is built on wine – literally: millions of bottles slumber in underground cellars. It’s nifty with charcuterie, cheese and cakes, too. But, first, see the extraordinary Hotel-Dieu, the former hospital for the poor built on the scale of a Flemish cathedral.

All around, in villages ripened by the wine trade, men with tractors mingle with ladies in Hermès scarves. So well-preserved are places like Gevrey-Chambertin and Meursault, they seem in permanent readiness for a pageant.

Auxerre, Burgundy - Alamy

Further away, Autun retains the dignity, and theatre, of its Roman prominence – plus, in the cathedral, the alleged relics of St Lazarus. (This was Lazarus of Aix, the fifth-century bishop ...but wily town clerics fostered confusion with the more famous Lazarus of Bethany – whom Christ raised from the dead – to ensure a flow of pilgrims and cash into the town). Auxerre is the perfect riverside town. Sens’ magnificent cathedral set the template for Gothic churches everywhere, as well as providing refuge for Thomas-à-Beckett. Meanwhile, up on its ridge, ancient Avallon was, according to one tourism leaflet, “often burned, pillaged and its inhabitants slaughtered, or decimated by outbreaks of plague. The Tourist Office wishes you a pleasant stay.” Who could possibly resist?

Scores

Bordeaux: 8 (for Bordeaux itself)

Burgundy: 7

Art & history

From the 5th-century BC to around the 15th AD, Burgundians were damned busy. Their present-day heirs are almost as busy telling us about it. The magnificent, bronze Vix vase – of Greek origin but buried in a Celtic princess’ tomb – now has a fine new museum setting in Châtillon-sur-Seine. Over in Alise-Ste-Reine, a terrific contemporary museum recalls Caesar’s final vanquishing of the Gauls under Vercingétorix, at what was then known as Alésia. To the southwest of Autun, the Gaulish capital of Bibracte shouldn’t be missed, for its museum. It’s a cracking site covering the top of Mount Beuvray.

But Burgundy really took matters in hand in the middle ages. We’ve already mentioned the Dijon palace from where Dukes ran swathes of northern Europe. It’s overblown, but now contains a very decent Fine Arts museum. Meanwhile, the abbey church in Cluny was the greatest in Christendom, until St Peter’s in Rome topped it. Only 10 per cent remains (the French Revolution has much to answer for) but Cluny itself retains a sense of rooted authority.

The finest religious site of dozens in the region is, though, the 12th-century Fontenay abbey. In a lovely wooded valley, the soaring Cistercian calm and purity will have you taking holy orders if you linger too long. And the most engrossing historical site, all categories, is at Guédelon, near Treigny. In a former quarry, stout folk are building a proper 13th-century castle using only 13th-century methods.

Fontenay Abbey, Burgundy - Alamy

Meanwhile, Bordeaux’s colonial trading wealth translated into a grandiose harmony of building, expressive of confidence in the rightness of riches. Take a look at the monumental Triangle-d’Or or the riverside Place-de-la-Bourse (like Versailles, but less effete). This is the outstanding 18th-century ensemble of France.

Then hie to St Emilion, where the over-ground splendour (see above) is matched underground – not least by the subterranean church. It took Benedictine monks 300 years to dig it out.

Along the Gironde estuary, the citadel at Blaye is another monumental stunner, a fortified town-within-a-town to keep the English out. The region is studded with fine castles, including Roquetaillade at Mazères.

To cap it all, Bordeaux now has the world’s finest wine museum in the Cité du Vin on the banks of the Garonne river. It may look like the shiny swirl of a cartoon bootee but it tells the tale of wine – not just in Bordeaux but everywhere – with verve and invention.

Scores

Bordeaux: 7

Burgundy: 8

Wine & food

I’m not going to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the regions’ wines. Infinitely brighter people than I have been doing so for generations, without reaching anything that resembles a conclusion. Let’s simply agree that we are dealing with the world’s two finest still-wine zones.

Bordeaux is on a greater scale – the 2023 vintage will produce almost four times Burgundy’s output – and better tooled up for visitors. There’s nothing round Dijon, or anywhere else, to rival the parade of châteaux in the Médoc. My picks would be Pichon-Longueville-Comtesse-de-Lalande near Pauillac, and Cos-d’Estournel with its elephant-rich décor and air of Oriental luxuriance. Elsewhere – well, there are some 6,000 wine-growers in the Bordelais and most will be happy to see you. Among lesser known spots, I’ve particularly liked Château-de-la-Rivière at Fronsac for its brooding nobility, and vast network of underground cellars.

Over in Burgundy, wine-making is a touch more artisanal – though it can look pretty posh if you start sniffing round the 12th-century Clos-de-Vougeot, near Nuits-St-Georges. Once again, wine domains are abundant, around 3,800 of them. Among my favourites are the Château de Fuissé, for its Pouilly-Fuissé, Guy and Yvan Dufourleur in Nuits Saint Georges and the Croix Montjoie in Tharoiseau in the tiny Vézélay appellation.

And then, right in the south of the region at Romanèche-Thorins, there’s the Hameau-du-Vin (Wine Hamlet), among the best wine visitor centres in France.

Cité du Vin, Bordeaux

Food-wise, Burgundy is more varied, not least because it has more varied farming – and a demanding audience. Pastures sustain Charolais cattle for beef and, of course, beef bourguignon, dairy breeds for a good spread of cheeses. Dijon has the necessary mustard, the Morvan hams and charcuterie and the Bresse region Europe’s best poultry. Go to Louhans Monday market to buy them live.

The region does fab ham with parsley, eggs poached in wine (en meurette) and snails as often as possible. Meanwhile, pôchouse is a fresh-water fish version of bouillabaisse, but less forbidding.

Bordeaux is no slouch in the fresh-water fish department, either. Look out for shad, lampreys (tastier than they look), baby eels (pibales) and Gironde caviar. Arcachon Bay tips up the oysters, Pauillac the lamb and Bazas the top-class beef.

Drinking and eating well in both regions is a given. They’ve had centuries of practice. But, as far as visitors are concerned, I’m scoring Bordeaux ahead on wine, Burgundy on food. So they draw.

Scores

Bordeaux: 9

Burgundy: 9

Coast & Waterways

In a nutshell, Burgundy has some fine rivers (Saône, Yonne) and perhaps France’s richest canal network. The Canal-du-Centre, the Burgundy canal and, especially, the Nivernais canal are already well-frequented by pleasure cruisers – mostly British, German or Dutch. The French don’t have the patience to progress at five miles per hour, topside.

The Bordeaux region has greater rivers yet, the Garonne and Dordogne finally joining up to form the mighty Gironde estuary. Turn left at the Pointe-de-Grave at the end of the estuary and you’re onto a coast where God spread out much of the space He had left over after creating Europe. Beaches are endless, flat and backed by dunes, lagoons and pine forest. Atlantic rollers chuck surfers about in holiday spots like Soulac-sur-Mer and Lacanau-Océan. The distant Med seems idle by comparison.

Arcachon Bay, Bordeaux - Shutterstock

And then you’re edging along the peninsula to terribly fashionable, terribly colourful Cap-Ferret, ocean on one side, Arcachon Bay on the other. Across the way, Arcachon itself also looks good, especially around the Ville-d’Hiver district – where Bordeaux’s wealthy put up villas from the outer fringes of architecture.

Other than push itself 300 miles west, Burgundy can’t compete in coastal terms. The round goes to Bordeaux.

Scores

Bordeaux: 9

Burgundy: 6

Verdict

It seems we have a tie, on 39 each. Who would have thought it? Maybe you should try both, and make up your own minds.

