Burrata And Oreos Is The Combination You Never Knew You Needed

Spreading cheese on top of an Oreo may sound like a preposterous idea to many cheese connoisseurs, but for former cheese maker and self-described cheese monger Madelyn Varela, that is exactly part of this unexpected food pairing's appeal. With a smooth, creamy texture, burrata could be the upgrade your sweet afternoon snack calls for. The smoky, fresh flavor of this buttery cheese can help build a surprisingly decadent treat you may have a difficult time resisting.

Hailing from the south of Italy, burrata is made by filling fresh mozzarella balls with a mixture of shredded mozzarella and cream known as stracciatella. The idea of burrata was originally fueled by making use of leftovers in cheese-making processes, yet the creamy, subtly sweet cheese has come to tantalize eaters with its delicate flavors and unique texture.

As we've come to discover, a smooth swipe of this deliciousness on top of a cookie can provide a creative option when munchies strike. Varela likens the cheese-and-biscuit pairing to dunking double-stuffed Oreo cookies into milk.

Cookies Will Take Cheese Boards To A New Level

After you've sliced burrata to spread on top of classic Oreo cookies, we'd like to encourage you to experiment with the many different kinds of flavored Oreos available. This is a food pairing you can have fun experimenting with. Whether you prefer peanut butter creme, java chip flavored creme, toffee crunch, or dark chocolate flavored creme Oreos, bring burrata along for the ride. The experience may inspire you to try other cheese and cookie pairings or build a board packed with your favorite cheese and cookies to mix and match at your next dinner party.

Because burrata's tasting notes aren't overpowering, this cheese can provide just the right amount of fresh smoothness that can be spread easily onto an Oreo. Or, should you feel a jolt of culinary curiosity, be used to crown other cookies of your choosing, like a molasses gingersnap or a gooey lemon butter cookie. With the textural contrast of a soft, toothy shell and a creamy, buttery middle, burrata offers the perfect platform to let loose when it comes to addressing cookie cravings.

