Save hundreds on snowboards, boots, bindings and more during Burton's 4-day summer sale

Burton's famous summer sale is back for 4 days only — these are the deals you won't want to miss (Photos via @Burton/Instagram & Burton)

Other than snowboard season itself, it's the time of year all snow bunnies look forward to — Burton's annual summer sale.

Between now and July 5, winter athletes can save up to 60 per cent on Burton gear, including top-rated bindings, jackets, thermals, and snowboards.

With notoriously good deals, the four-day online event is one of the best times of the year to grab Burton gear on sale, thanks to offers like $500 off snowboards and $400 off parkas.

To shop some of their best offerings for men and women, shop our Burton sales picks below.

Burton summer sale: Men's picks

Brighton Flannel in Canvas Heather Buffalo (Photo via Burton)

The always-cool Burton Brighton Flannel is crafted from soft cotton and features practical chest pockets to keep the essentials close and hand.

SHOP IT: Burton, starting at $32 (originally $80)

Photon Step On Snowboard Boot in Gray (Photo via Burton)

Save 20 per cent on the classic Burton Photon Step On Snowboard Boots in gray and black during the brand's limited-time sale. "Best boot in my 43 years of snowboarding," writes one Burton shopper. "I've personally ridden these boots for a full season and just purchased a second pair for my son. Overall, this is the best step-in boot or boot of any kind that I've [ever used]."

SHOP IT: Burton, $392 (originally $490)

Step On Re:Flex Snowboard Binding in Black (Photo via Burton)

Universally compatible with all current snowboard mounting systems, including 4x4, 3D, and The Channel, these men's snowboard bindings offer three connection points for unmatched simplicity.

SHOP IT: Burton, $272 (originally $340)

Mallett Jacket in Kelp (Photo via Burton)

Ready to layer under your favourite shell or wear it on its own, this quilted bomber jacket will be your trusty aide this snowboard season.

SHOP IT: Burton, starting at $90 (originally $180)

Anon Relapse Goggle + Bonus Lens (Photo via Burton)

Burton's sleek Anon Relapse Goggles feature PERCEIVE lens technology to enhance contrast for the best possible definition and terrain recognition.

SHOP IT: Burton, $112 (originally $160)

Moonstone Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Photo via Burton)

You can never have too many heavyweight cotton tees. This pre-shrunk Burton T-shirt is available in black and white.

SHOP IT: Burton, $28 (originally $70)

To shop more men's Burton sale items, click here.

Burton summer sale: Women's picks

Jet Set Jacket in Creme Brulee (Photo via Burton)

Save 50 per cent on Burton's bestselling women's Jet Set Jacket during their four-day sales event. The jacket is available in seven colours, but act fast: sizes are going quickly.

SHOP IT: Burton, $125 (originally $250)

Limelight Step On Snowboard Boot in Black (Photo via Burton)

These top-rated snowboard boots are micro-adjustable and allow for even tightening and heel hold with the twist of a single dial. "The Burton Limelights with the Step On bindings are the ultimate setup," according to one shopper. "So easy to get in and out of the binding, and the boots are crazy comfy. Love them!"

SHOP IT: Burton, $304 (originally $380)

Lynx Full-Zip Fleece (Photo via Burton)

Save more than $100 on this teddy bear fleece during Burton's four-day sale. With an average review of 4.9 out of five stars, shoppers say, "Love everything about this fleece! Soft fuzzy material on the outside. Material on the inside is also soft, not fuzzy like the outside, but so comfy. The fit is cozy and generous without being sloppy."

SHOP IT: Burton, $72 (originally $180)

Anon Raven Helmet in Aqua (Photo via Burton)

Get long-lasting durability and protection with Burton's sleek women's Anon Raven Helmet. Available in three colours, the innovative design incorporates venting to keep goggles clear and maintain comfort throughout the day.

SHOP IT: Burton, $98 (originally $140)

Heavyweight X Base Layer Pants in Cranberry (Photo via Burton)

Keep warm on even the coldest of days in these highly breathable, heavyweight fleece pants. The climate-controlled base layer leggings are available in three colours.

SHOP IT: Burton, starting at $66 (originally $110)

Larosa Sweater (Photo via Burton)

Keep cozy in this cute women's Burton Larosa Sweater. Cut long for extra coverage, the mid-layer knit is available in two colour patterns.

SHOP IT: Burton, $45 (originally $150)

To shop more women's Burton sale items, see here.



