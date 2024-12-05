You can buy vodka by the bottle and enjoy caviar tater tots at this new NYC restaurant

A new dining destination is set to elevate New York City‘s culinary scene this December. Apicii recently announced the opening of Breva, a waterfront brasserie and cocktail bar that promises to be a year-round hotspot. Located in the heart of Brighton Beach, also known as “Little Odessa,” the area known for its rich Russian-speaking culture, Breva blends traditional flavors with bold, contemporary twists.

The restaurant occupies a century-old building that once housed Volno, a well-loved local eatery. Apicii’s team has preserved much of the space’s architectural charm, including the original brick window arches and ceiling vaults, while adding modern design elements like vintage Italian floor tiles, herringbone wood floors, and a honed marble bar top. The result is an elegant space with beautiful views of the waterfront.

Breva will seat 120 guests, with 100 for dining and an additional 20 in the bar and lounge area. The venue also features a private dining room, housed in a subterranean wine vault with terracotta floors and a marble table, perfect for gatherings of 16 to 20 people.

At the helm of Breva’s culinary offerings is Chef Travis McGinty, a seasoned chef with experience in some of the country’s most prestigious kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Forgione in Tribeca.

Breva: Food and drink



At Breva, the menu is a celebration of Brighton Beach’s “Little Odessa” heritage, with traditional dishes reimagined for modern palates. Signature items include Caviar Tots ($15) – crispy Yukon gold potatoes with crème fraîche and black caviar – and Smoked Fish Dip ($18), served with pickled shallot and lavash. For a comforting option, try Vareniki Potato Dumplings ($17), stuffed with caramelized onions and sour cream, or the Whole Grilled Branzino ($48) with fennel, artichoke, and salsa verde.

American classics like the Breva Double Cheeseburger ($21) and Roasted Brick Chicken ($29) round out the menu, offering something for every taste. Vodka lovers will enjoy a selection of vodka martinis and 75 vodkas by the bottle, all presented in Breva’s “Book of Vodka” with house-made fruit compote and seltzer. The wine list includes 50 wines by the glass and a reserve collection of 75 bottles.

Breva opens December 18 at 3145 Brighton 4th St, Brooklyn, NY.

Current hours: Wed-Fri, 12 p.m.-10 p.m.; Sat-Sun, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

