Bye-bye wrinkles! Get our best steam iron for under $40 with this Amazon deal

Need your clothes wrinkle free before heading back to school? The PurSteam steam iron can help—it's our absolute favorite model on the market and you can nab it for 26% off today at Amazon. Whether you're preparing for your first day of class or a job interview, this steam iron will smooth out your clothes for less. Keep scrolling for more information on the limited-time Amazon deal and the Reviewed-approved steamer.

What makes the PurSteam Steam Iron special?

There are plenty of steam irons out there, but in our opinion, none are better than the PurSteam steam iron.

According to our reviewers, this steam iron is the best in the business thanks to its large, easy-to-fill water tank and smooth treatment of fabrics. Our tester even compared the way it glides on clothes to how a pair of skates move on a sheet of ice.

The PurSteam 1700W is easy to use, too—the controls are readable and temperature-adjusting is a breeze.

Is the PurSteam Steam Iron worth it?

Absolutely! Not only is it our top pick for steam irons, but it's also available for an impressive discount right now at Amazon.

For a limited time only, you can score the PurSteam Steam Iron for just $39.99, saving you $14 in the process. Given the price and the fact that this iron has over 34,000 five-star reviews on Amazon's product page, the PurSteam steamer is certainly worth your time and dollar.

