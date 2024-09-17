Café gives skills to people with learning difficulties

Jordan said the work experience at the hospital café had helped him [BBC]

A partnership between the hospital catering department and a Jersey charity is giving people with learning difficulties or autism some work experience.

Staff from Health and Community Services have been helping people from Beresford Street Kitchen (BSK) gain skills working with customers and serving food at the Thyme Out café in the hospital.

The charity hopes this will inspire other employers to give similar opportunities.

The programme has already seen two people from BSK complete work experience at the café, which hopes to continue the scheme.

Jordan wants to find full-time employment after the work experience [BBC]

Jordan was one of those given an opportunity at the cafe.

He said the experience had been "quite good really" and "it should hopefully help me find a job".

He added: "I'd like to say thanks to the really friendly staff who’ve been teaching me how to serve customers."

The programme lasts for a couple of weeks, with those on the work experience learning to communicate with other members of staff and helping customers.

Gavin Farmer wants to continue the work with BSK [BBC]

Gavin Farmer, from the catering department, approached BSK with the idea for the partnership and has been pleased with how it has gone.

He said: "We didn't have anybody with learning difficulties or autism working here, which is why he wanted to work with BSK.

"As a team it was really rewarding to see the guys coming in and seeing their confidence grow, because that's what we set out to do."

Mr Farmer said he planned to continue the work with BSK and find other ways to offer work experience.

Ella Vieira, from BSK, would like to see more employers come forward [BBC]

Ella Vieira, from BSK, has seen how the partnership has helped people like Jordan.

She said the work experience had "been brilliant" and "we're trying to get more employers to do this".

Ms Vieira added: "We’re looking for employers who want to be more inclusive, who know there are gaps in the workforce and BSK has a huge untapped workforce who can do the job."

