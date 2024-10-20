New cafe opening in downtown Bellingham next week, serving boozy brunch and lunch options

Owners of the Sweet Bay Cafe, sister restaurant to the newly opened Red Star Taco restaurant, have announced an opening date in Bellingham.

Red Star Taco’s newest restaurant at t 1327 N State St., Bellingham, Wash. on Oct. 7, 2024.

The cafe plans to have its grand opening on Monday, Oct. 21, according to its website and an Instagram post.

Sweet Bay Cafe will have a full service coffee counter and serve breakfast, brunch and lunch options such as biscuits and gravy, French toast, a “monty cristo,” eggs Benedict, fried chicken sandwiches, smash burgers, smoothies, mac and cheese and even alcoholic breakfast drinks.

The coffee counter will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and the full restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The cafe is at the same location as its sister restaurant, Red Star Taco Bar, which is open 4 p.m. to midnight daily at 1327 N State St. in Bellingham.