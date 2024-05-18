Caitlin Moran described which PM as a ‘C-3PO made of ham’? The Saturday Quiz

The questions

1 The OED’s first citation for “video game” mentions which Atari product?

2 Which river has Damietta and Rosetta branches?

3 Who were bribed in the 1950s payola scandal?

4 Which poet was nicknamed the White Myth of Amherst?

5 What athletics world record has stood at 7291 since 1988?

6 Which PM was described by Caitlin Moran as a “C-3PO made of ham”?

7 Which philosopher had a brother who was a celebrated one-handed pianist?

8 What brand name was used by M&S from 1928 until 2000?

What links:

9 Bummalo; out first ball; Pacific burrowing clam; toilet cleaner?

10 John Deydras; Lambert Simnel; Perkin Warbeck; Mary Baynton?

11 Calderdale, West Yorkshire and Nova Scotia, Canada?

12 The Night Manager; Conversations with Friends; Notes on a Conditional Form?

13 Leda; Nut; Rebecca; Rhea Silvia?

14 Beaded; flush; keyed; recessed; tuck; V-grooved; weathered?

15 Relating to a city (8); devout (12); not guilty (13); merciful (14)?

The answers

1 Pong.

2 Nile.

3 DJs/radio stations.

4 Emily Dickinson.

5 Heptathlon (Jackie Joyner-Kersee).

6 David Cameron.

7 Ludwig Wittgenstein.

8 St Michael.

9 Ducks that aren’t ducks: bombay duck fish; golden duck in cricket; geoduck; Duck brand.

10 Royal pretenders: Edward II; Edward Plantagenet; Richard, Duke of York; Princess Mary.

11 Capital is Halifax.

12 Englishmen romantically linked to Taylor Swift: Tom Hiddleston (TV series); Joe Alwyn (TV series); Matty Healy (The 1975 album).

13 Mothers of twins in myth and religion: Castor and Pollux; Isis and Osiris; Jacob and Esau; Romulus and Remus.

14 Types of brick pointing.

15 Papal names: Urban; Pius; Innocent; Clement.