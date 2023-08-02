'You're not human': Calgary man speaks out after homophobic, transphobic incident

Ryan Massel took to Twitter with a video showing a homophobic and transphobic incident he recently experienced in Calgary. (Photos via Instagram and Twitter)

A Calgary man isn't letting a verbal abuser get away following a recent homophobic and transphobic incident.

Ryan Massel, who goes by Mr. Fabulous on social media, took to X (Twitter) on Tuesday to share a clip of a man near Central Memorial Park in Calgary who walked by with a range of slurs.

Massel noted that he was admiring a freshly-painted Pride sidewalk until the incident occurred.

In the video posted on Tuesday evening, the man called Massel a "f—t" and yelled "you're not human," before adamantly saying "there's only two genders."

"Today I was a victim of hate speech in Calgary," Massel wrote in his post. "I was excited to hear of a Pride Walk that was being painted so went to take a look and the verbal attack ensued. The police have reached out and I will pursue this under the Criminal Code of Canada."

Today I was a victim of Hate Speech in Calgary.



I was excited to hear of a Pride Walk that was being painted so went to take a look and the verbal attack ensued.



The police have reached out and I will pursue this under the criminal code of Canada. pic.twitter.com/zvISKMWfqk — Mr.Fab (@immrfabulous) August 1, 2023

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) told Yahoo Canada that it's investigating the incident.

"Our Hate Crime Prevention Team has been in contact with the victim and has offered supports as the investigation continues," the CPS noted via email.

The CPS continued to say that hate motivation does not result in a charge, but "any evidence of it is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the connected crime."

However, if a judge considers hate to be a motivation for an offence, it can add to a convicted person's sentence.

Massel often takes to social media to start conversations around LGBTQ+ issues and spread the message about Pride month.

Story continues

In a post made on June 1 for Pride Month, Massel explained why he feels it's necessary to celebrate Pride year-round.

"Feeling free ... sorta," he kicked off his post, which included a picture of himself laying on a sidewalk with those words. "In countries around the world I still face the death penalty, and as I continue to see our community's human rights and equality stolen back, I can't help but wonder if I will ever truly know what it's like to feel free, and to love without the reality of hate and prosecution.

"Although June is Pride month, I'll continue to celebrate Pride 365, standing up and using my voice for those who can't."

Yahoo Canada has reached out to Massel for comment, but has not received a reply at time of publish.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.